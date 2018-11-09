Kitshoff expects arm wrestle up front in wet Paris

Cape Town - The forward battle will be of utmost importance when the Springboks tackle France in Paris on Saturday, prop Steven Kitshoff has said.

Rain is predicted for much of the day in Paris and fans should not expect much running rugby.

“If the field is indeed wet, then the forwards will play an even bigger role. I don’t believe it will really be an advantage for any of the two teams and it will come down to who wants it most,” Kitshoff told Netwerk24 on Thursday.

Kitshoff added that the Boks let themselves down with their execution in last week’s 12-11 defeat to England at Twickenham.

“Coach Rassie places a lot of emphasis on a strong core of leaders in the team and that the players take control and ownership. We know what our end goal is, but we also realise we totally underachieved against England.”

Saturday’s Test is scheduled for 22:05 (SA time).

Teams:



France



15 Maxime Medard, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Mathieu Bastareaud, 12 Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11 Damian Penaud, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Arthur Iturria, 6 Wenceslas Lauret, 5 Yoann Maestri, 4 Sebastien Vahaamahina, 3 Cedate Gomes Sa, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot



Substitutes: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Dany Priso, 18 Rabah Slimani, 19 Paul Gabrillagues, 20 Mathieu Babillot, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Gael Fickou



South Africa



15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff



Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe