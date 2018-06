Junior Boks never believed there would be a black captain

Cape Town - The idea of the Springboks having a black captain was foreign to the best young players in the country as recently as 2014.

That was the shocking revelation from England lock Maro Itoje in the build-up to the second Test against the Boks in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Giving an interview to the BBC, Itoje opened up on his experiences during the U20 World Championships in 2014 in New Zealand.

Itoje was captain of the England side at the tournament, and his run-in with the Junior Boks in the final was something that has stuck with him.

"We played the Springboks in the final and a couple of the black players in the team came up to me and wanted to shake my hand and have a picture with me," Itoje said.

"They said there would never be a black captain.

"He (Siya Kolisi) has just proved that and now he's a hope for a lot of other black athletes in South Africa. He's done well so far and I wish him all the best."

Kolisi is 2-0 since taking over as Bok skipper and he will desperately want to make it 3-0 in this Saturday's final Test against England in Cape Town.