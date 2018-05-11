NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Jones warns Cipriani to behave himself in SA

2018-05-11 07:11
Danny Cipriani (Gallo)
Cape Town - England coach Eddie Jones has warned flyhalf Danny Cipriani to behave himself on their upcoming tour to South Africa.

Cipriani's three years in the England wilderness came to an end when he was recalled by coach Jones on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Wasps flyhalf, regarded as one of the most talented English players of his generation, has not played for England since the build-up to the 2015 World Cup - when Stuart Lancaster was the Red Roses coach.

Cipriani's stop-start international career has been interrupted by injuries, while his occasionally colourful off-field lifestyle has not endeared him to several England coaches.

"If he is disruptive he won't be there, it's as simple as that," Jones told BBC Radio 5 live.

"There's always a plane coming back from Johannesburg as well."

In 2015, Cipriani argued with England attack coach Mike Catt after learning he would not make the World Cup squad and he was also was marginalised by head coach Martin Johnson before the 2011 event in New Zealand.

In 2008, he was dropped from the England after visiting a nightclub prior to a match against Scotland.

Cipriani has also been involved in misdemeanours at club level.

He was involved in a training ground fight with Wasps team-mate Josh Lewsey in 2008 and in 2011 he was fined over a nightclub incident while playing for the Melbourne Rebels, and hit by a bus on a night out with Sale in 2013.

In 2016, he was also found guilty of drink-driving after crashing his car.

Jones, however, has seen improvement from the player in recent times.

"Purely from a rugby point of view I'm convinced there is something he can offer because he’s made changes to his game, and his character will come through," Jones said, as quoted by Reuters.

England's 34-man squad announced on Thursday for a three-Test tour of South Africa in June:

Backs

Mike Brown (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Nathan Earle (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester) Denny Solomona (Sale), Danny Cipriani (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, capt), George Ford (Leicester), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Cameron Redpath (Sale), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ben Spencer (Saracens), Ben Te'o (Worcester), Ben Youngs (Leicester)

Forwards

Tom Curry (Sale), Ben Earl(Saracens), Jonny Hill (Exeter), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Brad Shields (Hurricanes/Wasps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Willis (Wasps), Mark Wilson (Newcastle), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), Ellis Genge (Leicester), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter)

Fixtures (all 17:05 kick-off):

June 9: South Africa v England, 1st Test, Johannesburg

June 16: South Africa v England, 2nd Test, Bloemfontein

June 23: South Africa v England, 3rd Test, Cape Town

Read more on:    england  |  danny cipriani  |  eddie jones  |  rugby
