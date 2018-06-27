NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Jones to meet RFU bosses after series loss in SA

2018-06-27 12:58
Eddie Jones (Getty)
Cape Town - England coach Eddie Jones will meet with the Rugby Football Union’s chiefs at Twickenham this week to discuss the way forward.

Jones’ England lost the series against the Springboks 2-1 and there is some concern over the team’s performances in 2018.

They finished a lowly fifth in the Six Nations and went on to lose five consecutive Tests - a streak that was broken when they beat South Africa 25-10 in the final Test at Newlands last weekend.

According to a report on the BBC Sport website, Jones has the "full support" of the RFU but will be questioned about how he plans to turn England's fortunes around.

"That's a question Eddie will be answering, no doubt," RFU chairperson Andy Cosslett said.

"He has to go back now and make a report on the tour and sit with the chief executive (Steve Brown) and explain where the plan goes from here," Cosslett added.

"But we support Eddie and we back him. He's got an 80% win-ratio and joined us when England were at their lowest ebb. He's done a fantastic job picking the team up and picking the country up.”

Since taking over of England at the beginning of the 2016 season, Jones has won 25 of 31 Tests.

They won the Six Nations in 2016 and 2017 and Jones was named World Rugby’s Coach of the Year in 2017.

