Springboks

Jones explains selection changes for 2nd Bok Test

2018-06-14 21:11
Brad Shields (Getty Images)
Cape Town - England coach Eddie Jones has explained the thought-process behind making two changes for Saturday’s second Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein.

A fit-again Joe Launchbury replaces Nick Isiekwe at lock, while the New Zealand-born Brad Shields replaces Chris Robshaw, who is dropped.

Mark Wilson also comes in on the bench to take Shields' spot.

Jones said South Africa's decision to select Pieter-Steph du Toit at flank had impacted his decision to start with Shields.

“Based on South Africa’s likely selection of an extra lineout jumper, we’ve decided to start with Brad Shields which improves our lineout. It’s tough on Chris Robshaw, who has been an outstanding player for us but I know he’ll bounce back,” Jones told England Rugby’s official website.

Danny Cipriani is also named on the bench as flyhalf and fullback cover, replacing Piers Francis. Cipriani’s last Test cap for England came against France ahead of the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

“We’re looking for something a little bit different which he (Cipriani) can bring. He’s been training well and doing everything that’s asked of him,” Jones said.

Saturday’s Test is scheduled for 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Jesse Kriel, 23 Warrick Gelant

England

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Maro Itoje, 4 Joe Launchbury, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Mark Wilson, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Danny Cipriani, 23 Denny Solomona

Malherbe’s chance for Bok ‘relaunch’

2018-06-14 18:00

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Estadio Centenario 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
