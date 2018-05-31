Jenkins to lead Wales against Springboks

Cape Town - Ellis Jenkins will captain Wales for
the first time on Saturday when he leads his country against the Springboks in Washington DC.
The former Wales U20 skipper will line up alongside Seb Davies and
Ross Moriarty in the back-row as Wales take on the Springboks in their once-off Test.
Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee and Dillon Lewis start in the front-row with
Bradley Davies and Cory Hill packing down in the second-row.
Owen Watkin and George North are named in the centre, with North making his fourth start in the midfield for Wales.
Steff Evans and Tom Prydie are named on the wing with
Prydie making his first international appearance since the summer of
2013. Hallam Amos starts at full-back.
"Saturday is a huge opportunity for this squad and for players individually," said Wales head coach Warren Gatland.
"Everything we are doing is geared for the Rugby World Cup in 15
months' time and the next three matches are a hugely important part of
our development.
"This weekend is an opportunity for players to build on their test
rugby experience and lay a marker down for the jersey and for the
position going forward," he said.
"I think there are exciting selections across the team and I'm
looking forward to Saturday to see what we are able to do against the
Springboks."
Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones and Rhodri Jones provide the forward cover on
the bench. Adam Beard and uncapped flanker Aaron Wainwright complete the
forward contingent.
Aled Davies, Rhys Patchell and Hadleigh Parkes are named as the
backline cover. Patchell will undergo a fitness test ahead of the game
with Gareth Davies providing cover if he does not come through the
session.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 23:00 SA time.
Teams:
South Africa
15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre
Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8
Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit
(captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox
Nche
Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18
Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier,
22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant
Wales
15 Hallam Amos, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 George
North, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos
Williams, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Ellis Jenkins (c), 6 Seb Davies, 5 Cory
Hill, 4 Bradley Davies, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Nicky Smith
Substitutes:
16 Ryan Elias, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Rhodri Jones, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Aaron
Wainwright, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Rhys Patchell/Gareth Davies, 23 Hadleigh
Parkes