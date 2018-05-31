NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Jenkins to lead Wales against Springboks

2018-05-31 14:30
Ellis Jenkins
Ellis Jenkins (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Ellis Jenkins will captain Wales for the first time on Saturday when he leads his country against the Springboks in Washington DC.

The former Wales U20 skipper will line up alongside Seb Davies and Ross Moriarty in the back-row as Wales take on the Springboks in their once-off Test.

Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee and Dillon Lewis start in the front-row with Bradley Davies and Cory Hill packing down in the second-row.

Owen Watkin and George North are named in the centre, with North making his fourth start in the midfield for Wales.

Steff Evans and Tom Prydie are named on the wing with Prydie making his first international appearance since the summer of 2013. Hallam Amos starts at full-back.

"Saturday is a huge opportunity for this squad and for players individually," said Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

"Everything we are doing is geared for the Rugby World Cup in 15 months' time and the next three matches are a hugely important part of our development.

"This weekend is an opportunity for players to build on their test rugby experience and lay a marker down for the jersey and for the position going forward," he said.

"I think there are exciting selections across the team and I'm looking forward to Saturday to see what we are able to do against the Springboks."

Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones and Rhodri Jones provide the forward cover on the bench. Adam Beard and uncapped flanker Aaron Wainwright complete the forward contingent.

Aled Davies, Rhys Patchell and Hadleigh Parkes are named as the backline cover. Patchell will undergo a fitness test ahead of the game with Gareth Davies providing cover if he does not come through the session.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 23:00 SA time.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant

Wales

15 Hallam Amos, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 George North, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Ellis Jenkins (c), 6 Seb Davies, 5 Cory Hill, 4 Bradley Davies, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Nicky Smith

Substitutes: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Rhodri Jones, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Rhys Patchell/Gareth Davies, 23 Hadleigh Parkes

Read more on:    springboks  |  wales  |  warren gatland  |  ellis jenkins  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Big step-up required by Junior Springboks

2018-05-31 12:08

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zidane confirms shock Real Madrid exit De Villiers released from SA Rugby contract Big Bash clubs eager to fight for AB's signature Skinstad tells Boks to 'smash' Welsh 7 debutants in Bok starting XV to face Wales
Departing SA coaches give SA Rugby grey hairs Bok team: Be excited, not concerned One-year countdown to Cricket World Cup begins Graeme Smith: AB is 'irreplaceable' Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 