Japan/RWC: The Boks closing in on milestones

Cape Town – An
added incentive awaits Pieter-Steph du Toit, the SA Rugby Player of the Year,
to be part of a revenge triumph by the Springboks over Japan when they meet in
a pre-World Cup Test at Saitama next Friday (12:15 SA time).
Not only
will Du Toit - almost certain to start as Rassie Erasmus is expected to name a
full-strength line-up - be as keen as any team-mate to wipe out memories of
the massive 34-32 Brighton upset at RWC 2015, but it will be the occasion of
his 50th Test cap.
Now firmly
established as demon Bok blindside flanker, he had earned his fifth cap and
maiden start in green and gold on that sickening date four years ago – a rush
job, too, as he was a late replacement at No 7 for injured initial pick Willem
Alberts and still overwhelmingly considered a lock at that point.
Needless to
say, it was as “difficult” a game for Du Toit, now 27, as it was for most
colleagues, although he should enter this rematch against the Brave Blossoms in
an altogether different, more positive frame of mind.
Assuming
that they get game-time on Friday, two other Boks will shift much closer to the
half-century mark in appearances and then have a chance of getting there during
RWC 2019 itself: Duane Vermeulen presently has 48 caps, and Jesse Kriel 44, so
the No 8 seems likely to hoist his 50th fittingly in the sizzling
pool opener against the All Blacks at Yokohama on September 21.
If he begins
against Japan and then at least twice more in the World Cup, veteran loosehead
prop Tendai Mtawarira will move from 97 to 100 starts for South Africa, making
him the first ever Bok prop to reach three figures on that basis, although he
already has 110 caps in total if you include substitute appearances.
Just two
more caps, whether as a starter or off the bench, over the next few weeks will
also see “Beast” overtake RWC 2007-winning prop/hooker John Smit (111) and
become third most-capped Springbok behind Victor Matfield (127) and Bryan
Habana (124).
Back on
Vermeulen, if he makes four starts in Japan (46 in total as things stand) he
will become the first Bok eighth-man to reach 50 and overhaul Pierre Spies (47
starts) in the process.
The brawny
loose forward has never been a substitute at international level, but two of
his appearances have been in the No 7 jersey.
Similarly,
Willie le Roux (46 starts at No 15) is four away from becoming just the second
Springbok to reach 50 specifically as fullback – Percy Montgomery remains
runaway leader with 80 starts in the berth – even if he has a total of 55 caps
already; Le Roux has played a handful of Tests at wing.
Meanwhile
four starts for Eben Etzebeth (currently 74) in the Far East would see him
leapfrog Bakkies Botha (77) to become second most-capped Bok starter in the
second row behind Matfield (121, plus six extra caps as a sub).
Some
short-term incentives beckon for first-choice Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard, too,
in Japan.
He needs
seven points (from current 93, all posted at the 2015 event) to become just the
second Springbok after Montgomery (111) to get to the century mark in total RWC
points.
Still way
out in front overall in that capacity is England’s Jonny Wilkinson, who rattled
up 277 RWC points between the 1999 and 2011 events.
Pollard was
second highest points-scorer for all countries at his maiden World Cup in the
UK four years ago, only eclipsed by Argentina’s Nicolas Sanchez (97).
*Although it
is an optimistic scenario at this point, should 38-year-old Bok hooker Schalk
Brits nudge out either Bongi Mbonambi or Malcolm Marx to a place in the
match-day 23 if the Boks make the RWC 2019 final, he could bump out New
Zealand’s Brad Thorn (36 and 262 days) as oldest player to appear in the
showpiece.
*Follow our chief writer on Twitter:
@RobHouwing