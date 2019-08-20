NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Jantjies says Boks have 'right system' ahead of RWC

2019-08-20 19:22
Elton Jantjies (Gallo)
Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies revealed that the side have developed the "right systems" in order to be successful at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

South Africa are in Pool B at the showcase tournament with defending champions New Zealand, Canada, Italy and Namibia.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will name his 31-man World Cup squad on Monday, August 26 with Jantjies expected to make the team.

"I know we have had different coaches, but we as individuals have come a long way," Jantjies told Reuters.

"From my personal point of view, I think we now have the right system, defensively and in our kicking game, as well as from an attacking point of view.

"Everybody is aligned in terms of that. It is just for you as an individual do your role in the system."

Jantjies also touched on the departure of assistant coach Swys de Bruin, after he left the Springbok camp just over a month out from the World Cup.

"We had a lot of time with coach Swys, even though he has now left. But we are all able to speak the same language, so he did enough. We are definitely going to do something special for him at the World Cup because he played a big role in terms of our preparation," said Jantjies.

The Springboks kick-off their campaign against the All Blacks on Saturday, September 21 in Yokohama City.

Read more on:    springboks  |  rwc 2019  |  elton jantjies  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
