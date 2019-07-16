NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Jantjies can become a great Bok scrumhalf - Stick

2019-07-16 17:56
Herschel Jantjies
Herschel Jantjies (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies has the potential to become "one of the great" scrumhalves in South African rugby.

The Stormers No 9 looks set to make his Test debut against the Wallabies at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to name a 'B team' for Saturday's match, with a group of 15 players to travel to New Zealand on Wednesday to prepare for the Test against the All Blacks in Wellington next weekend (July 27).

First-choice scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is expected to be part of the group to travel to New Zealand, leaving Jantjies and Cobus Reinach as the remaining scrumhalves for the Australia Test.

Jantjies will therefore either start or play off the bench in his first Test, with Reinach set to play his first Test since 2015.

Stick addressed reporters at the Springboks' team hotel in Johannesburg on Tuesday where he said he had closely followed Jantjies' progress for the Stormers in Super Rugby.

"I remember watching him getting an opportunity at the end of 2018 when the Stormers were already out of contention. He did very well. I've been following him closely ever since," Stick said, as quoted by SA Rugbymag.

"Look at how consistent he's been this season. The one thing about him is that he is very clinical in terms of his basic skills. He's got a good pass and when the opportunity to arises, he will snipe and score brilliant tries."

"At 1.67m and 75kg, Jantjies is not a big guy but defends well," Stick noted.

"He makes the big tackles. That shows he's in a good mental space. He's got the potential to become one of the great scrumhalves in our country."

Erasmus will name his starting team on Wednesday (15:15), with Saturday's Test scheduled to start at 17:05.

 

