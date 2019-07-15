NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

James Small's funeral details confirmed

2019-07-15 07:50
James Small
James Small (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Springbok wing James Small's funeral will take place at The Deck at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg on Thursday, SA Rugby has confirmed.

The funeral will start at 14:00.

The South African sporting fraternity was shocked last week when news broke that Small had died at the age of 50.

Following the completion of the autopsy on Friday afternoon, the cause of death was reported as 'ischaemic heart disease'.

Small played 47 Tests for the Springboks between 1992 and 1997 and scored 20 tries.

He was also part of the Springbok team that won the 1995 Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Small is the fourth member of that Springbok party to have passed away - coach Kitch Christie died from cancer in 1998, flank Ruben Kruger died from brain cancer in 2010 and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen from motor neurone disease in 2017.

Read more on:    springboks  |  james small  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

