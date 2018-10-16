NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Jake White heaps praise on Rassie, Boks

2018-10-16 11:22
Jake White (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Jake White says that the current national side under coach Rassie Erasmus is ready for the 2019 World Cup.

In his latest column for All Out Rugby, White heaped praise on Erasmus and the improvements the Boks have shown under his leadership in 2018. 

The Boks finished 2nd in the Rugby Championship, but stunned the All Blacks in Wellington with a 36-34 victory before losing a nail-biter to the world champions at Loftus. 

For White, who guided the Boks to a World Cup win in 2007, the side has turned the corner. 

"Six months ago, the New Zealand media would never have questioned the All Blacks, but after what happened in Wellington and Pretoria I read an article where they were talking about the World Cup opener against South Africa being 'like war' because whoever loses that match will probably have to face Ireland in the quarter-finals," White wrote.

"That reaction confirms that the Boks are legit. We might not have all the stats that people would like to see, but it’s obvious that South Africa has turned a corner, in their performances and psychologically, and that will make other teams very wary of the Boks."

Looking ahead to 2019, White is optimistic. 

"Whether people like it or not, it’s not debateable – the jewel in the rugby crown is the World Cup. The champions get four years’ bragging rights and one thing Rassie has continually said is that his plan is to make sure the team is ready for 2019," White wrote.

"He knows the first game against New Zealand is the one he has to be ready for and, if you measure what he’s done this year, there’s enough there to say the Boks are on track."

Read more on:    springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  jake white  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WP coaches spoilt for choice on selection front

2018-10-16 10:29

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Springbok player contracts to be scrapped? 6 Mzansi Super League team names revealed WATCH: Hotstepper Kolbe leaves defenders floored Bulls could name 2 replacements for John Mitchell CSA confirms AB de Villiers for Mzansi Super League
Gibson: SA pitches for Zim were 'disappointing' Stonehouse withdraws from race to coach Bulls Springbok player contracts to be scrapped? OPINION: Bafana can’t rest on their laurels yet Proteas’ Aussie trip: Time to end tinkering?

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who is your Fans’ Choice nominee for the BrightRock Players Choice Awards this year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 