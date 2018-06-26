NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Jake White: 3 head honchos would aid Boks

2018-06-26 12:45
Jake White (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Jake White has suggested that the Bok management team should have more coaches with head coaching experience.

White shared his opinion via a column for the All Out Rugby website on Tuesday where he used the All Blacks as an example.

“At points during the period they won back-to-back World Cups, the All Blacks had Wayne Smith, Steve Hansen and Graham Henry in the same coaching box,” White wrote.

“Those guys weren’t just head coaches of three club sides, they were the best of the best. New Zealand headhunted three international coaches to sit in the box - Smith had been head coach of New Zealand, Hansen had coached Wales and Henry had coached Wales and the British & Irish Lions before heading up the All Blacks.”

White, who coached the Springboks to the Rugby World Cup title in 2007, added that the pecking order to the top should be different in South African rugby.

“Sometimes, having an assistant who has been a head coach at a high level, one who understands the sum of all the parts, is more beneficial than an innovative, but inexperienced assistant. Often what happens in South Africa is you go from being an assistant coach at the Boks to being a Super Rugby franchise head coach, and it should probably be the other way round.”

White added that making Eddie Jones part of his Springbok management team at the 2007 World Cup in France had reaped rewards.

“If South Africa was coached by Rassie, Heyneke Meyer and Nick Mallett, wouldn’t the Boks be in a better position to avoid speed bumps, and win next year’s World Cup?” White argued.

READ: Jake White’s full column on the All Out Rugby website

Read more on:    springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  jake white  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mike Brown hails England's resilience

46 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
4 more black presenters slam SuperSport in explosive letter Investigation into letter from aggrieved SuperSport presenters nears end SuperSport: Presenters' concerns resolved amicably Rassie hints at Willemse call-up Ex-Bok Wannenburg calls it a day
Rassie's balancing act between now and 2019 No Test rugby for Cape Town Stadium in 2019 - report Steyn sends strong message with five-for 5 talking points: Springboks v England, 3rd Test Duane linked with move to English club

Vote

Will Elton Jantjies ever play for the Springboks again?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Robbie Williams explains middle finger gesture during SWC ceremony
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 