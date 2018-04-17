Jake urges Rassie to pick predominantly black side to face Wales

Cape Town - Jake White says Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus should pick a predominantly black Bok team to face Wales in Washington DC.

The Boks will open their 2018 season with a Test in the US capital city on June 2, before returning to South Africa to face England in a three-Test series the following weekend.

The first Test against England is scheduled for June 9 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, with Tests in Bloemfontein (Free State Stadium, June 16) and Cape Town (Newlands, June 23) to follow.

Due to the short turnaround, White believes Erasmus should select two different teams for the Wales clash and the first match against England.

White, who coached the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory in 2007, believes the Welsh Test could be used to help meet the team's transformation targets.

Via a column for the All Out Rugby website, White picked a Springbok starting XV made up predominantly of players of colour for the Washington showdown.

"If I was the Bok coach, I’d look to pick a team against Wales that is made up of local players with a special emphasis on those that count towards the transformation targets," White wrote.

"Siya Kolisi would potentially captain a side that featured Tendai Mtawarira, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Trevor Nyakane, Marvin Orie, Lood de Jager, Thembelani Bholi, Nizaam Carr, Embrose Papier, Damian Willemse, Raymond Rhule, Damian de Allende, Lionel Mapoe, Ruan Combrinck and Warrick Gelant."

White added: "This team would serve the dual purpose of banking transformation credits to create selection breathing room for the England series, and would also give all of these players a chance to put their hand up on the international stage. Some people might see this as a throwaway selection but I would pick this team to win based on the fact that these players are good enough to battle the best of Australia and New Zealand almost every week during Super Rugby."



White also picked a team he felt should start against England at Ellis Park.

