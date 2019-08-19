NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Italy coach: We can beat Boks at 2019 World Cup

2019-08-19 11:05
Conor O'Shea (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Italian coach Conor O'Shea has laid down warning to the Springboks, saying his side can cause an upset when the sides meet at the 2019 World Cup in Japan. 

The Boks and Italy are grouped alongside each other in Pool B and will meet on October 4 in Fukuroi. 

With the All Blacks also in the pool, Italy will in all likelihood need to beat South Africa to stand any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the tournament. 

It would not be the first time that has happened, of course, following Italy's famous 20-18 win over Allister Coetzee's side Florence in 2016. 

"At the World Cup we absolutely must win against Namibia and Canada and then focus on the other two big challenges we have," O'Shea told Reuters after his side's commanding 85-15 win over Russia on Saturday. 

"I believe that against South Africa, with this team, we can create an opportunity on our day."

Italy, meanwhile, have already named their squad for the World Cup.

Italy squad for 2019 Rugby World Cup:

Forwards

Simone Ferrari (Benetton), Andrea Lovotti (Zebre), Tiziano Pasquali (Benetton), Nicola Quaglio (Benetton), Marco Riccioni (Benetton), Federico Zani (Benetton), Luca Bigi (Zebre), Oliviero Fabiani (Zebre), Leonardo Ghiraldini (without team), Dean Budd (Benetton), Federico Ruzza (Benetton), David Sisi (Zebre), Alessandro Zanni (Benetton), Maxime Mbanda (Zebre), Sebastian Negri (Benetton), Sergio Parisse (Toulon - capt), Jake Polledri (Gloucester), Abraham Steyn (Benetton)

Backs:

Callum Braley (Gloucester), Guglielmo Palazzani (Zebre), Tito Tebaldi (Benetton), Tommaso Allan (Benetton), Carlo Canna (Zebre), Tommaso Benvenuti (Benetton), Michele Campagnaro (Harlequins), Luca Morisi (Benetton), Mattia Bellini (Zebre), Giulio Bisegni (Zebre), Jayden Hayward (Benetton), Matteo Minozzi (Wasps), Edoardo Padovani (Zebre)

Read more on:    italy  |  2019 rugby world cup  |  conor o'shea  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pretoria Test: Have these five Boks blown it? 5 talking points: Springboks v Argentina Mallett: Boks fortunate to escape with win 36-player Bok squad gathers in Bloem for RWC camp Rassie will take 3 scrumhalves to World Cup
Several Titans retained ahead of 2nd MSL edition Cricket SA wishes Domingo well in Bangladesh role Fortress Eden Park: the All Blacks by the numbers Kyrgios resurrects Nadal feud in Cincinnati video defence Orlando Pirates coach quits

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 