NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Is Rassie shifting nearer true Bok ‘fetcher’?

2018-06-01 10:53
Kwagga Smith (Getty)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town – The significance of Kwagga Smith’s selection for South Africa in the Test match against Wales in Washington DC on Saturday may have got a little lost in the understandably more widespread analysis of Rassie Erasmus’s first Springbok team.

But if the Lions tearaway and former SA Sevens ace manages to be highly influential as open-side flank on his debut - along with six others - it may trigger thoughts in the new head coach’s mind, if they don’t exist already, that a genuine “fetcher” should become a more regular part of his plans.

The Boks haven’t consistently deployed an out-and-out, low-centre-of-gravity whippet in their No 6 jersey, really, since the sadly curtailed heyday of Heinrich Brussow.

That period is in the pretty distant annals, now, too.

Although the former Cheetahs favourite, 31 and on the books these days of Northampton Saints in the English Premiership, had a brief, three-match return to favour toward the end of Heyneke Meyer’s tenure in charge of the national team, he is best remembered for his deeper contribution to a phase under the earlier charge of Peter de Villiers.

His 23-cap Bok career included, most notably, a massive personal role in South Africa’s last triumphant Tri-Nations (now Rugby Championship) campaign in 2009, when great rivals the All Blacks were beaten three times in a row on the way to the title.

The New Zealanders found Brussow an absolute pest over the ball at breakdowns, unable for the most part to arrest his dominance – and that at a time when the All Black captain was an even more legendary figure in open-side play, Richie McCaw.

But with injuries hardly helping his cause, Brussow gradually slipped down the Bok pecking order in the position.

Meyer tended to favour larger, more abrasive specimens to fulfil the pilfering task, so men like Schalk Burger, Marcell Coetzee and Francois Louw were more customarily assigned to the fetching role, doubling as strong ball carriers at close quarters and forceful, industrial “cleaners” into the bargain.

There is a fairly widespread school of thought, to the present, that most pack members need to be potentially proficient at stealing the ball on the deck, rendering the role of the more old-fashioned, highly mobile specialist just a tad obsolete.

For example, many hookers have increasingly developed into significant menaces on the deck – Malcolm Marx and recently-recalled veteran Bismarck du Plessis cases in point – and backlines also contain certain, wily “theft” opportunists.

One from that department who may imminently enjoy a first start for the Boks (in the home series against England) is Sharks outside centre Lukhanyo Am, among whose qualities is a pluckiness and excellent reach over the ball when it is on the deck.

Nevertheless, several better international outfits still prefer a more traditional, speedy open-sider in their mix … including the world champion New Zealanders, in the form of Sam Cane (and Ardie Savea) and Australia, who sometimes field two at once – one at No 8 – in the form of David Pocock and Michael Hooper.

So debate will continue to rage about exactly what type of No 6 (No 7 to most of the rest of the world) is ultimately the best to have.

At least for the time being, it seems that Erasmus will keep faith in Siya Kolisi, not the smallest or swiftest of open-siders, in that particular role, especially as he has named him captain for the full series against the English.

But the popular Stormers figure can also be deployed at blind-side, even if he is not as physically gargantuan as some specimens who perform that function and has tended to play his best Bok Tests as a six.

He is probably best contemplated as a blind-sider only if the Boks are intending to compensate in the bulk department at loose forward by fielding a brawny No 8 like stalwart Duane Vermeulen or Sharks youngster Dan du Preez.

At least for the moment, though, it will be a surprise if Kolisi is shifted away from the open side.

That said, if Smith were to have a terrific debut in Washington on Saturday, the Bok brains trust may simultaneously just begin to tweak their own thoughts about how to best assemble and balance their loose trio, going forward.

The Lions dynamo is not the finished article as a No 6 yet, by any means, as he is still getting to grips with regular duty back at “fifteens” rugby after his years of major diversion as a Sevens force.

He occasionally gets a little lost in games for the Lions when the tempo and style of a game doesn’t hugely suit him, but there is also no doubt that when he is able to be influential, he can be strikingly imperious.

Smith sports exactly the same, limited height as Brussow (1.80m), and is a few kilograms lighter at a modest 90kg, although he puts himself about as if someone considerably beefier.

What’s exciting about him is that his mobility and linking skills and relish are largely beyond doubt, making him a very useful source of X-factor from the forward ranks in attacking raids, where he has the stepping and running ability of a nippy three-quarter.

If the “Kwagga” gallops with suitable glee, enterprise and menace against Wales, South Africa may be closer than we imagine to a significant tactical shift for more critical dates on their calendar …

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    springboks  |  assie erasmus  |  kwagga smith  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Gallant Highlanders overcome Hurricanes

28 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zidane confirms shock Real Madrid exit Serena keeps 'Black Panther' catsuit despite questions 'Siya was destined for greatness' - Rachel Kolisi Skinstad tells Boks to 'smash' Welsh Gatland slams 'bitter' critics ahead of Wales-Boks Test
Departing SA coaches give SA Rugby grey hairs Bok team: Be excited, not concerned One-year countdown to Cricket World Cup begins Graeme Smith: AB is 'irreplaceable' Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 