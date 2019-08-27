Irish coach linked with Springbok job

Cape Town - The Springboks are reportedly eager to appoint a new attack coach ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

This follows the recent shock announcement that Swys de Bruin had quit his role as attack consultant.

According to the Rugby Pass website, former Ireland fullback Felix Jones could link up with the Springboks in the coming days as a replacement for De Bruin.

The rugby specialist website added that Jones was courted by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus last year, but was contracted to PRO14 outfit Munster at the time.

Erasmus and Jones worked together when the former was head coach of the Irish club prior to taking the helm at the Springboks.

Jones, 32, played 15 Tests for Ireland between 2011 and 2015, but his career was cut short by a neck injury in 2015. He then set his sights on coaching and has had stints at Ireland's national side and Munster.

However, he is no longer contracted to Munster which paves the way for a possible reunion with Erasmus at the Springboks.

The Boks are without an attack guru after De Bruin stepped down due to "personal and medical reasons" earlier this month.

Erasmus said at the time he would consider a number of options before naming a specialist replacement coach on a short-term basis.

The Bok mentor named his 31-man World Cup squad on Monday and they will depart for Japan on Friday.

South Africa will play a final warm-up match against Japan on Friday, September 6 in Kumagaya.

Compiled by: Herman Mostert