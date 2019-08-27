NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Irish coach linked with Springbok job

2019-08-27 11:46
Felix Jones
Felix Jones (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks are reportedly eager to appoint a new attack coach ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

This follows the recent shock announcement that Swys de Bruin had quit his role as attack consultant.

According to the Rugby Pass website, former Ireland fullback Felix Jones could link up with the Springboks in the coming days as a replacement for De Bruin.

The rugby specialist website added that Jones was courted by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus last year, but was contracted to PRO14 outfit Munster at the time.

Erasmus and Jones worked together when the former was head coach of the Irish club prior to taking the helm at the Springboks.

Jones, 32, played 15 Tests for Ireland between 2011 and 2015, but his career was cut short by a neck injury in 2015. He then set his sights on coaching and has had stints at Ireland's national side and Munster.

However, he is no longer contracted to Munster which paves the way for a possible reunion with Erasmus at the Springboks.

The Boks are without an attack guru after De Bruin stepped down due to "personal and medical reasons" earlier this month.

Erasmus said at the time he would consider a number of options before naming a specialist replacement coach on a short-term basis.

The Bok mentor named his 31-man World Cup squad on Monday and they will depart for Japan on Friday.

South Africa will play a final warm-up match against Japan on Friday, September 6 in Kumagaya.

Compiled by: Herman Mostert

rwc 2019

rwc 2019

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pub owner gives version of alleged Eben Etzebeth incident Rassie names Springbok Rugby World Cup squad Etzebeth denies assault, racist slur in Langebaan Rassie's RWC Boks: Even better by 2023? SA Rugby: Etzebeth remains part of Springbok squad
Boks slip in World Rugby rankings Proteas skipper Faf joins Kent for Vitality Blast OPINION | King Stokes enters a realm of his own Rassie's RWC Boks: Even better by 2023? Mzansi Super League extends deal with international rights holder

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 