‘Hyperactive’ Brits welcomed into Bok squad

Cape Town - Schalk Brits’ presence in the Springbok squad has been welcomed by his team-mates.

The 37-year-old Brits is one of three hookers included in coach Rassie Erasmus’ squad for the year-end tour to Europe.

Brits’ inclusion has, however, been criticised in some quarters, with pundits questioning his selection ahead of Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe.

But two of Brits’ team-mates - No 8 Duane Vermeulen and hooker Malcolm Marx - say his addition to the Bok squad was welcomed by the players.

“He's an awesome team man, he just brings a different atmosphere and environment to the team,” Vermeulen told reporters in London on Tuesday, as quoted by the Mail Online.



“If he plays or even if he doesn't play, he's a guy that brings a hell of a lot of energy to this team, and he knows a lot too. So he's a great guy. I don't know how he does it - he's hyperactive! I think at 37 he's like the youngest guy in the squad. He's a great, great guy.”



Brits was set to retire from rugby earlier this year, before he was persuaded by Erasmus to continue. It was also last week confirmed that Brits would play for the Stormers in next year’s Super Rugby competition.



Marx, who is expected to start at hooker against England at Twickenham on Saturday, described Brits’ return as “amazing”.



“Retiring and coming back and trying to get to the World Cup, that would be great. He's a great man, he talks to us and helps us a lot. So anything I can take from him and learn I will do," Marx said.