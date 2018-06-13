'Humble' Beast's recipe for success

Cape
Town - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira will
make history on Saturday when he becomes the first South African prop to reach
100 Test caps.
The Boks play England in
Johannesburg in the second Test and coach Rassie Erasmus has already confirmed
that Mtawarira will be picked for that match.
The 32-year-old will also become
the first black African centurion, and Bok forwards coach Matt Proudfoot gave
some insight into what it is that has made Mtawarira so successful over the
years.
"It'll be a fantastic
achievement for a very good man," said Proudfoot.
"A big percentage of his
caps are starts, so it's an incredible achievement for a guy to have that
amount of longevity in a tough position like loosehead where there is a lot of
competition.
"It'll be something to
savour and I would like to see the pack respond to that where they make it a
special occasion for him. That will be my focus ... that we respond and cherish
that moment for him and honour that achievement."
The secret, Proudfoot says, is in
Mtawarira's work ethic.
"He's a professional. He
takes care of his body, he does his work, he does extras ... he's a
professional prop," Proudfoot explained.
"He's got a very good physique,
he takes care of his physique and he is humble.
"He is prepared to learn and
ride out the ups and downs of a career. He is prepared to take it on the chin
when he gets beaten.
"It is a position where one
you win and one you lose, and he understands that process.
"That's what you want from
sportsmen ... to be confident enough in their abilities but humble enough to
know that you're going to get beaten."