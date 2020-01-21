Human appointed as new Bok scrum guru

Cape Town - A congratulatory press release from the Cheetahs Rugby Union has confirmed that Daan Human will take up the mantle as the new scrum coach of the Springboks.

With Matthew Proudfoot joining England under Eddie Jones after his contract was not renewed by SA Rugby, Human, who was part of the Bulls franchise during the 2019 Super Rugby competition, was considered to be the front runner for the vacant role.

Although SA Rugby are yet to confirm the appointment, a press release by the Cheetahs on Tuesday afternoon broke the news saying: "Free State Rugby is incredibly proud of another top coach from the Cheetahs who has been appointed by SARU. Daan Human, a former scrum coach and ex-Cheetahs player has now been appointed by SARU as the new Springbok scrum coach."

Human, 43, played 26 matches for the Stormers before heading to French Top 14 giants Toulouse where he made 169 appearances. He also has four Springbok caps to his name.

Although yet to be confirmed by SA Rugby, it appears a foregone conclusion that Jacques Nienaber will replace Erasmus as Springbok coach.