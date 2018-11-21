Howley: Wales have a lot of self-belief ahead of Bok Test

Cape Town - Wales attack coach Rob Howley says they are confident of upsetting the Springboks in Saturday’s Test in Cardiff.



The Welsh are on an eighth-match win-streak and currently occupy third spot on the official World Rugby rankings.



They have also won their last three Tests against the fifth-ranked Springboks.

While addressing reporters in Cardiff on Tuesday, Howley identified areas of importance for this weekend’s encounter:



“South Africa will be highly motivated. There’s a landscape when we play South Africa. The contact area is pretty crucial,” Howley said, as quoted by the Wales Online website.



“When we play South Africa, there always seems to be a lot of aerial kicking. We always enjoy playing South Africa.



“It will be one of our toughest games this autumn but we have certainly got a lot of self-belief and confidence.



“We are going for our ninth win in a row and the players don’t want that streak to end.”



Both team line-ups will be announced on Thursday, with Saturday’s Test scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).

