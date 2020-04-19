NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

How the Springboks are preparing for rugby's return

2020-04-19 08:45
Aled Walters
Aled Walters (Getty Images)
Related Links

Aled Walters is the man responsible for the fitness and conditioning of the Springboks and during the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa.

According to the Springboks official website, Walters and his Springbok coaching colleagues came up with innovative ideas to keep the players going while they are at home.

Walters, the Springboks' Head of Athletic Performance, explained that his methods involve using technology with some creativity.

"The players have different challenges during this time as they need to be as strong, fit and as rugby-ready as possible - in other words, to be prepared and ready for when we do return to team training," Walters told Springboks' official website.

WATCH | Staying fit, Springbok star Vermeulen teaches sons push-ups during lockdown

According to Walters, the players are used to having to train by themselves during their off-season but he says it's challenging not having access to gymnasiums or being able to go for a run.

"The real challenge during this period is retaining as much of their physical and physiological qualities as possible while remaining at home, and not having access to gyms or training fields," said Walters.

"You have to be much more creative for the player living in an apartment compared to player living on a farm. 

"My role at this stage is to assist players wherever I can - if that means creating sessions or exercises that they can do with minimum space and equipment available at home," he continued.

"Fortunately, thanks to technology, I can keep in regular contact with the players and coaches. We're continuing with our planning during this period, so that we are ready when the time comes for us to get back into play."

The Springboks are set to play in two Tests against Scotland and one against Georgia in July, but those fixtures are in doubt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

- Springboks

Read more on:    springboks  |  aled walters  |  coronavirus  |  lockdown  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Five former Springboks recover from Covid-19 WATCH | Danie Gerber, daughter share news of incredible Covid-19 recovery Biff on Kolpaks: We want them back but it's their decision With Quinny out the running, who captains Proteas Test side? ON OFFER | Jonah Lomu's shorts ripped by Henry Honiball for R5.6m!
New SA cricket boss Smith rules De Kock out of Test captaincy OPINION | How the PSL could resume amid the coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus | Cash-strapped SAFA's plea for help World Rugby chief fears 2020 international season 'could be over' Covid-19 lockdown | What SA Rugby's most experienced referee has been up to

Fixtures
Saturday, 04 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 11 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 18 July 2020
South Africa v Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 08 August 2020
South Africa v Argentina, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 15 August 2020
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Bicentenario 21:45
Saturday, 29 August 2020
Australia v South Africa, Optus Stadium 14:00
Vote

Who should walk away the winner in the Team of the Year category at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 