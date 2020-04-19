How the Springboks are preparing for rugby's return

Aled Walters is the man responsible for the fitness and conditioning of the Springboks and during the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa.

According to the Springboks official website, Walters and his Springbok coaching colleagues came up with innovative ideas to keep the players going while they are at home.

Walters, the Springboks' Head of Athletic Performance, explained that his methods involve using technology with some creativity.

"The players have different challenges during this time as they need to be as strong, fit and as rugby-ready as possible - in other words, to be prepared and ready for when we do return to team training," Walters told Springboks' official website.

According to Walters, the players are used to having to train by themselves during their off-season but he says it's challenging not having access to gymnasiums or being able to go for a run.

"The real challenge during this period is retaining as much of their physical and physiological qualities as possible while remaining at home, and not having access to gyms or training fields," said Walters.

"You have to be much more creative for the player living in an apartment compared to player living on a farm.

"My role at this stage is to assist players wherever I can - if that means creating sessions or exercises that they can do with minimum space and equipment available at home," he continued.

"Fortunately, thanks to technology, I can keep in regular contact with the players and coaches. We're continuing with our planning during this period, so that we are ready when the time comes for us to get back into play."

The Springboks are set to play in two Tests against Scotland and one against Georgia in July, but those fixtures are in doubt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

- Springboks