Hougaard shocks Boks by quitting Test rugby

Cape Town - Springbok scrumhalf Francois Hougaard has called time on his international career with immediate effect.



The 30-year-old, who plays for English club Worcester Warriors, played 46 Tests for the Boks between 2009 and 2017.



Worcester’s director of rugby Alan Solomons confirmed Hougaard’s decision and said it was a “major boost” for the club.



“It means he won’t be going away for international duty,” Solomons told the Worcester News website.



“Francois had mentioned it (retiring from international rugby) and that’s his decision at the end of the day. He was contemplating focusing the rest of his career at Worcester.



“He is very happy here and I know that he is doing a business course as well for life after rugby which you have got to be prepared for.”



Hougaard recently signed a new contract that will keep him at the Worcester Warriors until 2021.