NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Hougaard shocks Boks by quitting Test rugby

2018-04-20 07:31
Francois Hougaard (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok scrumhalf Francois Hougaard has called time on his international career with immediate effect.

The 30-year-old, who plays for English club Worcester Warriors, played 46 Tests for the Boks between 2009 and 2017.

Worcester’s director of rugby Alan Solomons confirmed Hougaard’s decision and said it was a “major boost” for the club.

“It means he won’t be going away for international duty,” Solomons told the Worcester News website.

“Francois had mentioned it (retiring from international rugby) and that’s his decision at the end of the day. He was contemplating focusing the rest of his career at Worcester.

“He is very happy here and I know that he is doing a business course as well for life after rugby which you have got to be prepared for.”

Hougaard recently signed a new contract that will keep him at the Worcester Warriors until 2021.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bookies make Sharks marginal favourites v Stormers

2018-04-20 08:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
No good news after Whiteley's surgeon visit Jordaan to exit SAFA post end of May - Ncobo S15: Ten SA players yet to catch fire Hougaard shocks Boks by quitting Test rugby Black player takes exception to White's comments
Black player takes exception to White's comments No good news after Whiteley's surgeon visit The very real world of WWE wrestling Jordaan to exit SAFA post end of May - Ncobo SACA hits back at CSA as MOU deadline looms

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Saturday, 16 June 2018
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 23 June 2018
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas 21:10
Vote

Who would you like to see start in the No 10 jersey for the Springboks in the first Test against England in June?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 