History shows Springbok dominance in Scotland

Cape Town - There is no doubt that Scotland have shown dramatic improvement over the last two years, but they go into Saturday's clash against the Springboks at Murrayfield as underdogs.

A look at the recent history between the sides suggests why.

Post-isolation, the Boks have played 11 Tests against Scotland at Murrayfield and have won 9 of them for a win percentage of 81.8%.

Their biggest win at the venue came all the way back in 1997 when Nick Mallett's Boks smashed their hosts 68-10, scoring 10 tries in the process.

Incidently, one of the try scorers that day was current Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, while there were two each for Percy Montgomery and James Small.

The two defeats, meanwhile, came in 2002 and 2010.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:20 (SA time).

Teams:

Scotland

15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Pete Horne, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8 Ryan Wilson, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Sam Skinner 5 Jonny Gray, 4 Ben Toolis, 3 WP Nel, 2 Stuart McInally, 1 Gordon Reid

Substitutes: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Josh Strauss, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Ali Price, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Chris Harris.

South Africa

TBA