Historic Kolisi moment nominated for top award

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's historical accomplishment last month has been nominated as one of four Laureus Sporting Moments of the Month for June.

Kolisi became the first black captain of a Springbok side when he led South Africa out in Johannesburg for the first Test against England.

The Boks, with Kolisi as their leader, would go on to win the series 2-1.

It was a moment that has been lauded as one of the most significant in South African rugby history, and Laureus have nominated the 27-year-old alongside three other sporting moments for the month.

The winners will be decided by a public vote and the overall winner will be announced at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Anyone wishing to vote for Kolisi should head over to MyLaureus.com and follow the easy steps.

JUNE NOMINATIONS:

FAREWELL TO INIESTA – Andrés Iniesta bids farewell to FC Barcelona after 22 years at the club. The Spanish football legend also announced his retirement from international football.

SHANE WARNE JUNIOR – Seven-year-old Eli Mikal Khan is inspired by his cricketing hero Shane Warne

THE HEART OF MANCHESTER – Nathan Rae runs a heart-shaped route around Manchester to honour victims of Arena bomb attack

UNITING THE RAINBOW NATION – Siya Kolisi makes history by becoming first black captain to lead the Springboks in a Test match