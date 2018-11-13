Handre had no idea he passed Naas' record

Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard had no idea he was passing Naas Botha’s points tally against France in Paris over the weekend.

Pollard contributed 19 points with the boot as the Springboks beat France 29-26 at the Stade de France.

It took Pollard past Botha’s tally of 312 points in Tests.

The 24-year-old now boasts 318 points in 37 Tests.

“I didn’t know it, but it’s really an honour. We all grew up dreaming to be like Naas. He’ll always be one of the greats in our rugby,” Pollard told Netwerk24.

“But the Boks won and that is what really counts. I’m just happy I could make a contribution.”



Botha, now 60, played in only 28 Tests, scoring 2 tries, 50 conversions, 50 penalties and 18 drop goals, before retiring after the 1992 Test defeat against England at Twickenham at 34 years of age.



Percy Montgomery tops the points scoring charts for the Springboks with 893 in his 102 Tests, followed by Morne Steyn with 736 in the 66 Tests the former Bulls pivot played for South Africa.



Bryan Habana finds himself in third spot in the standings with 335 points - courtesy of the 67 tries he scored in the Green & Gold jersey.

Former All Blacks great Dan Carter leads the way with 1 598 in the all-time Test points-scoring standings.