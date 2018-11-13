NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Handre had no idea he passed Naas' record

2018-11-13 09:25
Handre Pollard
Handre Pollard (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard had no idea he was passing Naas Botha’s points tally against France in Paris over the weekend.

Pollard contributed 19 points with the boot as the Springboks beat France 29-26 at the Stade de France.

It took Pollard past Botha’s tally of 312 points in Tests.

The 24-year-old now boasts 318 points in 37 Tests.

“I didn’t know it, but it’s really an honour. We all grew up dreaming to be like Naas. He’ll always be one of the greats in our rugby,” Pollard told Netwerk24.

“But the Boks won and that is what really counts. I’m just happy I could make a contribution.”

Botha, now 60, played in only 28 Tests, scoring 2 tries, 50 conversions, 50 penalties and 18 drop goals, before retiring after the 1992 Test defeat against England at Twickenham at 34 years of age.

Percy Montgomery tops the points scoring charts for the Springboks with 893 in his 102 Tests, followed by Morne Steyn with 736 in the 66 Tests the former Bulls pivot played for South Africa.

Bryan Habana finds himself in third spot in the standings with 335 points - courtesy of the 67 tries he scored in the Green & Gold jersey.

Former All Blacks great Dan Carter leads the way with 1 598 in the all-time Test points-scoring standings.

Read more on:    naas botha  |  handre pollard  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rassie's 'balancing act' to limit changes for Scotland

2018-11-13 08:03

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kaplan: TMO call against England was incorrect World Rugby: England disallowed try was 'correct call' 5 talking points: France v Springboks 'There's something loose between my legs': Vettel in radio shock Mallett: Springbok subs made a real difference
Chart-busters! Miller, Du Plessis hit ‘Top 20’ Bulls protected if Hendricks heart issue resurfaces Proteas: World Cup picture after Aussie series Bulls unveil Super Rugby training squad Mallett: Springbok subs made a real difference

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 