Habana tips All Black to break his RWC try-record

Legendary former Springbok wing Bryan Habana has tipped an All Black to break his try-scoring record at the Rugby World Cup.



Habana scored eight tries in South Africa’s victorious 2007 World Cup campaign in France, matching the record set by late New Zealand great Jonah Lomu in the 1999 tournament.



New Zealand wing Julian Savea equalled that mark at the 2015 World Cup but it’s another All Black who Habana is backing to take sole ownership of the record.



In an interview with the Stuff.co.nz website, Habana said All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane could break the record at future World Cups.



The 21-year-old Ioane has scored 22 tries in only 24 Tests and has played Savea out of the All Blacks side.



"To be brutally honest, I think it is written on the wall for Rieko to break the Rugby World Cup record of the most tries in one competition.



"He has a phenomenal strike rate... and has every opportunity to beat the record, and records are there to be broken,” Habana said.



The 35-year-old Habana played 124 Tests for the Boks between 2004 and 2016 and scored 67 tries.



He announced his retirement from professional rugby in April this year.