Habana tells Bok newbies to enjoy themselves

Cape Town - A new era starts in Springbok rugby today as South Africa face Wales in Washington in what will be Rassie Erasmus' first game in charge of the green and gold.

Pieter-Steph du Toit will captain a young Springbok team featuring seven uncapped players in the starting line-up.

Recently retired Springbok winger, Bryan Habana, took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to wish the team and captain Du Toit well for the encounter and with a special message for the debutants.

"Wishing @PieterSteph and the @Springboks all the best as a new chapter in South African starts today. To those getting their 1st caps, make the most of every minute!! Let’s go Bokke!!!"

Habana is South Africa's all-time leading try scorer with 67 tries from his 124 Tests for the Springboks.

Teams

South Africa

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant

Wales

15 Hallam Amos, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 George North, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Ellis Jenkins (captain), 6 Seb Davies, 5 Cory Hill, 4 Bradley Davies, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Nicky Smith

Substitutes: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Rhodri Jones, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Rhys Patchell/Gareth Davies, 23 Hadleigh Parkes