NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Habana: Kolisi captaincy biggest Bok moment since Madiba in 1995

2019-01-10 18:39
Bryan Habana (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok wing Bryan Habana believes that Siya Kolisi's national captaincy in 2018 was the most significant Bok moment since the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

READ: Being made captain affected my game - Kolisi

Kolisi led the Boks in 13 Tests last year and is the front-runner to captain the side at this year's World Cup in Japan. 

In an in-depth interview with CNN World Rugby, Habana praised the work done by Kolisi as leader of the Boks following two disastrous years in 2016 and 2017.

The appointment, Habana said, was about more than just rugby.

"To be able to have Siya Kolisi run out there as the first black South African captain of the Springboks, is something that far outweighs any instance this country - from a rugby perspective - has seen since possibly Nelson Mandela walking out there in that same No 6 Springbok jersey," he said.

"I think under his guidance and through his story this current crop of Springbok players knows that, yes, they're Springboks, but they're now a symbol of hope to this country. And it's more than just that jersey they wear. It's the story they're telling."

Habana is South Africa's all-time leading try scorer with 67 tries from 124 Tests. 

Read more on:    springboks  |  bryan habana  |  siya kolisi  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SAFA's embarrassing 16-1 defeat in AFCON venue voting Proteas give CWC clues with squad for Pakistan ODIs Aussie cricketer in court on charge of raping sleeping woman Bullring: SA rookie will aim to emulate Prince Kolisi: Being named Bok captain affected my game
Serena can end Court argument at Australian Open Time for in-form Bavuma to move up Proteas order? Steyn on SA bowling attack - who's better than us? Rio robber makes bloody mistake mugging female MMA fighter Treu's Stormers role set to change

Fixtures
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 