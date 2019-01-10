Habana: Kolisi captaincy biggest Bok moment since Madiba in 1995

Cape Town - Former Springbok wing Bryan Habana believes that Siya Kolisi's national captaincy in 2018 was the most significant Bok moment since the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Kolisi led the Boks in 13 Tests last year and is the front-runner to captain the side at this year's World Cup in Japan.

In an in-depth interview with CNN World Rugby, Habana praised the work done by Kolisi as leader of the Boks following two disastrous years in 2016 and 2017.

The appointment, Habana said, was about more than just rugby.

"To be able to have Siya Kolisi run out there as the first black South African captain of the Springboks, is something that far outweighs any instance this country - from a rugby perspective - has seen since possibly Nelson Mandela walking out there in that same No 6 Springbok jersey," he said.



"I think under his guidance and through his story this current crop of Springbok players knows that, yes, they're Springboks, but they're now a symbol of hope to this country. And it's more than just that jersey they wear. It's the story they're telling."

Habana is South Africa's all-time leading try scorer with 67 tries from 124 Tests.