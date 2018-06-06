Habana: Kolisi captaincy a 'pivotal' Bok moment

Cape Town - Now retired, South African legend Bryan Habana will be looking on with pride as Siya Kolisi leads the Springboks out to do battle against England in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Kolisi will become the first black man to captain the Boks in a Test, and Habana is thrilled that his former Stormers team-mate has been given the opportunity.

"I think Siya running out in front of that team this coming Saturday in Johannesburg is an unbelievably pivotal moment in South African rugby history," Habana said on a BBC podcast.

"It's a monumental moment for South African rugby in terms of the unique history we have.

"For Siya, from where he's come from and his humble beginnings, to have worked this hard to get to this moment I think is absolutely fantastic.

"I don't think I could be prouder for somebody that I can call a mate now. I texted him last week telling him how important this current moment in time is.

"I can't wait to get my Springbok jumper over my head on Saturday and sing the national anthem with pride."

Habana described Kolisi as a 'soft-spoken' captain who let his performances on the field do the talking.

"What Siya has been able to do unbelievably well on and off the field is show himself as a true South African. The way he speaks, the way he comes across ... he is an inspiration not just for black people in South Africa, but he overcomes quite a few racial boundaries," Habana said.

"South African rugby has been waiting almost 24 years post-isolation for our first black captain ... hopefully it inspires and give back a lot of hope to people."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.