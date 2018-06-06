Habana: Kolisi captaincy a 'pivotal' Bok moment

Cape
Town - Now retired, South African legend Bryan Habana will be looking on with
pride as Siya
Kolisi leads the Springboks out to do battle against
England in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Kolisi will become the first
black man to captain the Boks in a Test, and Habana is thrilled that his former
Stormers team-mate has been given the opportunity.
"I think Siya running out in
front of that team this coming Saturday in Johannesburg is an unbelievably
pivotal moment in South African rugby history," Habana said on a BBC podcast.
"It's a monumental moment
for South African rugby in terms of the unique history we have.
"For Siya, from where he's
come from and his humble beginnings, to have worked this hard to get to this
moment I think is absolutely fantastic.
"I don't think I could be prouder
for somebody that I can call a mate now. I texted him last week telling him how
important this current moment in time is.
"I can't wait to get my
Springbok jumper over my head on Saturday and sing the national anthem with
pride."
Habana described Kolisi as a
'soft-spoken' captain who let his performances on the field do the talking.
"What Siya has been able to
do unbelievably well on and off the field is show himself as a true South
African. The way he speaks, the way he comes across ... he is an inspiration
not just for black people in South Africa, but he overcomes quite a few racial
boundaries," Habana said.
"South African rugby has
been waiting almost 24 years post-isolation for our first black captain ...
hopefully it inspires and give back a lot of hope to people."
Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.