NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Habana: Kolisi captaincy a 'pivotal' Bok moment

2018-06-06 11:19
Bryan Habana (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Now retired, South African legend Bryan Habana will be looking on with pride as Siya Kolisi leads the Springboks out to do battle against England in Johannesburg on Saturday. 

Kolisi will become the first black man to captain the Boks in a Test, and Habana is thrilled that his former Stormers team-mate has been given the opportunity.

"I think Siya running out in front of that team this coming Saturday in Johannesburg is an unbelievably pivotal moment in South African rugby history," Habana said on a BBC podcast.

"It's a monumental moment for South African rugby in terms of the unique history we have.

"For Siya, from where he's come from and his humble beginnings, to have worked this hard to get to this moment I think is absolutely fantastic.

"I don't think I could be prouder for somebody that I can call a mate now. I texted him last week telling him how important this current moment in time is.

"I can't wait to get my Springbok jumper over my head on Saturday and sing the national anthem with pride."

Habana described Kolisi as a 'soft-spoken' captain who let his performances on the field do the talking. 

"What Siya has been able to do unbelievably well on and off the field is show himself as a true South African. The way he speaks, the way he comes across ... he is an inspiration not just for black people in South Africa, but he overcomes quite a few racial boundaries," Habana said.

"South African rugby has been waiting almost 24 years post-isolation for our first black captain ... hopefully it inspires and give back a lot of hope to people."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.

 

Read more on:    springboks  |  bryan habana  |  siya kolisi  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Robshaw: Boks will have a few tricks up their sleeve

2018-06-06 10:12

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Vermeulen: Different Bok vibe this time around Rassie: Only 2 of the Bok newbies stood out Minus Bissie, Bok tight 5 looks suspect Pollard must steer Boks into new era Vermeulen: There was always something special about Kolisi
Anderson’s implosion barely believable Proteas star Miller returns to Dolphins Rassie: Rob du Preez 'feels guilty' after Wales loss Steenkamp breaks 21-year-old SA 100m hurdles record Burmester qualifies for US Open

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Tunisia keeper fakes injury to help players break Ramadan fast
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 