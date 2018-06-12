NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Habana: Kolisi can inspire 'new generation'

2018-06-12 16:28
Siya Kolisi (Gallo)
Related Links

London - Siya Kolisi's appointment as the first black skipper of the Springbok team is as significant as when Nelson Mandela handed the 1995 Rugby World Cup trophy to white captain Francois Pienaar, says former South African rugby legend, Bryan Habana.

READ: Jake White has advice for the Boks going forward

Kolisi, the 26-year-old captain and flank of the Stormers Super Rugby franchise, enjoyed a dream debut as skipper with the 'Boks storming back from going 24-3 down to beat England 42-39 in a thrilling Test match last Saturday.

Habana, who recently announced his retirement after a wonderful 124 Test career scoring a national record 67 tries and winning the 2007 World Cup, told The Daily Telegraph the significance of coach Rassie Erasmus naming Kolisi transcended the narrow confines of rugby.

"Siya is not just an inspiration for black South Africans, he is an inspiration for South Africa," said Habana, who played with Kolisi at the Stormers.

"That is so important. How he has broken down social barriers is incredible. But then, to his credit, he has been vocal about performing to justify where he is.

"With Siya running out last Saturday, hopefully it will allow a new generation to aspire to achieve greatness.

"We have a lot of things to overcome in South Africa but this could stand rugby and our country in an unbelievable amount of good stead going forward."

READ: Le Roux - Northern Hemisphere made me a better player

Habana, who is studying for a business management degree but will also spend more time focusing on his charity work, says players of colour have it doubly hard in proving they are worthy of wearing the Springbok shirt through ability and not due to the much criticised quotas rule.

An agreement has been struck between the national rugby body and the government that 50 percent of the team at the 2019 World Cup in Japan will be black.

"As a player of colour, you know there is a massive responsibility on your shoulders when you have that opportunity to wear the Springbok jersey," said Habana.

"No player of colour wants to be seen as a quota player. That term quota player is so difficult to speak about because we all just want fair and equal opportunities.

"Given apartheid, it is extremely challenging. It is a unique situation that no other rugby playing country has to consider or worry about."

Habana, who was so inspired by the image of black president Mandela handing the trophy of a sport indelibly linked with apartheid to Pienaar he took up rugby, says it is hard for those living outside South Africa to realise how determined people like Kolisi and those who are growing up in townships have travelled to succeed.

"If you live in a township and don't have access to facilities or to public transport, if you don't have funds available to train at rugby, it can be difficult," said Habana.

"And it's hard to conceptualise that to people who have not been embroiled in that environment.

"It is a challenge that is unfortunately always going to be part of South Africa, given our history."

Read more on:    springboks  |  bryan habana  |  siya kolisi  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Le Roux: Northern hemisphere made me a better player

2018-06-12 14:06

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi's message to the Boks after horror start Rassie: There will be changes for Bloemfontein Eddie deserved better than gobful, Bok fans Duane to have limited role in Rugby Championship Jake White has advice for Boks going forward
Steyn far from done with Proteas Indisputable! Vermeulen RWC 2019 ‘must have’ Kiwi scribe lashes refereeing at Eden Park - and Ellis Park African team unlikely to win Soccer World Cup Bulls v Stormers to open 2019 Super Rugby season

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

With the Springboks 1-0 up in their three-Test series against England, how do see the remaining Tests panning out?

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago today: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 