Springboks

Grey skies greet Springboks in London

2018-10-29 14:09
Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi (Photo supplied by SA Rugby)
Cape Town - The touring Springbok squad were greeted to typical grey skies and cool weather upon their arrival in London on Sunday.

READ: 'Warthog' has every reason to be angry

The South African squad for the four-week long tour of the United Kingdom and France consists of 36 players, and the tour party was split into two travelling groups for the journey between South Africa and London.

Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Handre Pollard, Elton Jantjies, Aphiwe Dyantyi, RG Snyman, Lood de Jager, Embrose Papier and Schalk Brits were accompanied by some of the management staff on the first flight from Cape Town International Airport.

The second and bigger group flew out of Johannesburg just a few hours after the final whistle blew in the Currie Cup final between the Western Province and the Sharks, played in Cape Town.

The first group walked to a nearby gymnasium for a flush-out session shortly after breakfast, while the rest of the group - which included the uncapped trio of Sergeal Petersen, JD Schickerling and Ruhan Nel - did likewise in the late afternoon.

The 2018 tour kicks off on Saturday when the Springboks visit Twickenham to play against Eddie Jones’ England side.

Kick-off is at 17:00 SA time.

It will be the fourth Test of the year between South Africa and England, following the three-match series in June which the Springboks won 2-1 at home.

While in London, the Springboks will do their field training the nearby Latymer Lower School and the South African team to face England will be named on Thursday.

Apart from England, the Springboks will also face France at the Stade France in Paris, Scotland (Edinburgh) and Wales (Cardiff) on consecutive weekends next month.

Springbok squad for the 2018 Outgoing Tour (in order of name, surname, position, province, Test caps, Test points):

Forwards:
Schalk Brits (Hooker, Unattached, 11, 5 - 1t)
Lood de Jager (Lock, Blue Bulls, 36, 20 - 4t)
Pieter-Steph du Toit (Loose forward / Lock, Western Province, 42, 20 - 4t)
Thomas du Toit (Prop, Sharks, 5, 0)
Eben Etzebeth (Lock, Western Province, 73, 15 - 3t)
Steven Kitshoff (Prop, Western Province, 33, 5 - 1t)
Vincent Koch (Prop, Saracens, England, 10, 0)
Siya Kolisi (captain – Loose forward, Western Province, 37, 25 - 5t)
Francois Louw (Loose forward, Bath, England, 62, 45, - 9t)
Wilco Louw (Prop, Western Province, 11, 0)
Frans Malherbe (Prop, Western Province, 25, 0)
Malcolm Marx (Hooker, Golden Lions, 20, 20 - 4t)
Bongi Mbonambi (Hooker, Western Province, 22, 10 - 2t)
Franco Mostert (Lock, Golden Lions, 26, 5 - 1t)
Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Loose forward, Western Province, 6, 0)
Trevor Nyakane (Prop, Blue Bulls, 37, 5 - 1t)
JD Schickerling (Lock, Western Province, uncapped)
RG Snyman (Lock, Honda Heat, Japan, 8, 0)
Duane Vermeulen (Loose forward, Kubota Spears, Japan, 42, 15 – 3t)
Warren Whiteley (Loose forward, Golden Lions, 21, 15 - 3t)

Backs:

Gio Aplon (Wing / Fullback, Toyota Verblitz, Japan, 17, 25 - 5t)
Damian de Allende (Centre, Western Province, 33, 20 - 4t)
Aphiwe Dyantyi (Wing, Golden Lions, 9, 30 - 6t)
André Esterhuizen (Centre, Munakata Sanix Blues, Japan, 5, 0)
Elton Jantjies (Flyhalf, Golden Lions, 29, 223 - 2t, 42c, 43p)
Cheslin Kolbe (Wing / Fullback, Toulouse, France, 4, 10 - 2t)
Jesse Kriel (Centre, Blue Bulls, 36, 50 - 10t)
Wille le Roux (Fullback, Wasps, England, 50, 60 – 12t)
Ruhan Nel (Centre, Western province, upcapped)
Sbu Nkosi (Wing, Sharks, 3, 10 - 2t)
Embrose Papier (Scrumhalf, Blue Bulls, 4, 0)
Sergeal Petersen (Wing, Western Province, uncapped)
Handré Pollard (Flyhalf, Blue Bulls, 35, 293 - 3t, 55c, 53p, 3d)
Louis Schreuder (Scrumhalf, Sharks, 1, 0)
Ivan van Zyl (Scrumhalf, Blue Bulls, 3, 0)
Damian Willemse (Flyhalf / Fullback, Western Province, 3, 0)

Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
