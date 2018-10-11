NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Goosen thinks his Bok days are over

2018-10-11 06:50
Johan Goosen (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - France-based Johan Goosen fears his playing days as a Springbok may be over.

The 26-year-old utility back currently plies his trade for French club Montpellier, having recently made a return to rugby after abruptly retiring at the end of 2016.

He played the last of his 13 Tests in November 2016 and told Netwerk24 earlier this week that he was realistic about his chances at international level.

“To be honest, I don’t think I’ll ever play for the Springboks again,” Goosen said.

“The players who are currently there are doing really well and it’s nice to see the Boks play good rugby. I’ll do anything for the Bok jersey, but it will be tough to get a spot in the team with the players currently there. You have to be honest with yourself...”

Montpellier, meanwhile, announced on Tuesday that Goosen will be out of action for "at least two months" with a badly twisted ankle.

He sustained the injury early in last Sunday's match against Toulon, which Montpellier won 29-17 to consolidate fourth place in the Top 14.

The Springbok's absence adds to coach Vern Cotter's woes ahead of their European Champions Cup match with Edinburgh on Saturday, with ex-All Black flyhalf Aaron Cruden (calf) out and another Springbok Frans Steyn nursing a biceps injury.

The rugby fraternity was shocked when Racing 92 announced Goosen’s retirement at the end of 2016.

He had earlier signed a contract extension with Racing, increasing his salary to €500 000 (R7.15 million) per year before quitting and returning to South Africa and accepting a job as a commercial director at a saddle-horse stud farm in Bloemfontein.

