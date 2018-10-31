NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

George wary of Springbok 'talisman' Marx

2018-10-31 21:58
Jamie George (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Jamie George says England must nullify talisman hooker Malcolm Marx in order to beat South Africa in their first November Test on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:00 SA time.

According to the official England Rugby website, it will be the fourth time this year that Eddie Jones’ men face the Springboks, having lost their June series 2-1, and George is motivated by the challenge of taking on someone he sees as the best player in his position in the world.

“Marx is a brilliant player, a talisman for them, and very physical player that offers a lot around the loose. His set piece is also very good,” said the Saracen.

“If we can nullify the positive aspects of his game then we will go a long way to winning it.

“I want to be the best hooker in the world, and you need to challenge yourself against the best players out there.”

George started all three Tests against Rassie Erasmus’ side in mid-year - a series Marx was not part of - and he will be hoping to improve his 50% win ratio against the Springboks come Saturday.

“It’s probably what we need as a forward pack,” explained the 28-year-old.

“We’ve spoken a lot about how they pride themselves, throughout history really, on their lineout and scrum as the heart of their rugby performance. It’s going to be a big test for us but having them up first is what we need; it switches us on.”

“These guys are talented, strong, keen and have instilled us with a lot of confidence so there is no worries about being inexperienced; they are ready to rip in,” he added.

“They are going to have some new players, we are going to have some new players, and it is a good opportunity to start the autumn off well.”

South Africa are a team in form, having finished second in the Rugby Championship, after two sublime performances against the All Blacks.

They recorded a 36-34 away win over New Zealand, before being pipped in the final moments of the return fixture 32-30.

“South Africa are such a physical team one to 15, no matter who they pick they pride themselves on that and we are aware of it,” added George.

“Despite the fact we played a few months ago this is a new season, a fresh start, and to be able to put in a good performance against a strong South Africa team is going to put us in good stead going forward for the three games after.”

The hooker has more Test caps than eight of his forward counterparts retained by head coach Jones earlier this week put together, but insists the lack of experience up front is not an issue.

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  jamie george  |  malcolm marx  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

‘Hyperactive’ Brits welcomed into Bok squad

2018-10-31 19:49

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PIC: Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith gets engaged Shortlist revealed for IRP Try of the Year WATCH: Faf in stitches at George Bailey's bizarre stance Gooch names legendary SA batsman in best-ever XI Vermeulen, Whiteley both set to start for Boks
Twickers: Eben, Duane are Bok ‘standalones’ WATCH: Faf in stitches at George Bailey's bizarre stance Franco Mostert's Gloucester debut on hold Stormers coach linked to PRO14 job Proteas get Aussie tour off to worst possible start

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The winner of the England v Springboks Test at Twickenham on Saturday will be...

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 