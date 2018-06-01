NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Gatland slams 'bitter' critics ahead of Wales-Boks Test

2018-06-01 08:30
Warren Gatland (Getty)
Related Links

Washington - Warren Gatland has slammed critics of Wales' clash with South Africa as "bitter and twisted" as the two teams prepare to meet in Washington DC on Saturday. 

Wales are in the American capital prior to their two-match tour of Argentina with their clash with the Springboks at the RFK Stadium taking place outside World Rugby's designated Test window. 

Critics have slammed the encounter as a money-grabbing exercise with former Wales captain Gwyn Jones declaring it a "shambles" which "devalues international rugby." 

Both teams have named youthful sides, but Wales head coach Gatland sees the 80 minutes as a vital part of his team's preparation for next year's World Cup. 

"If anyone has come out and criticised this match, they're completely ill-informed in terms of how important it is for the long term," he said. 

"I think you would have to be someone with a chip on your shoulder or be pretty bitter and twisted to criticise this match because I see it as absolutely vital in terms of our long-term planning for 2019. 

"It's about creating depth and replicating conditions that are going to be very much the same in Japan. Playing in a different situation, a different culture, travelling, and putting ourselves out of our comfort zone all make for a really important stepping stone for us." 

Wales star George North - the most experienced member of Gatland's touring party even at the age of just 26 - starts in the unusual position of outside centre against South Africa. 

Ellis Jenkins captains the side from the back-row for the first time while his Cardiff Blues team-mate Tomos Williams will make his international debut at scrumhalf. 

Uncapped 20-year-old flank Aaron Wainwright is on the bench where Wales face a late fitness call on Rhys Patchell. 

Should he fail to be fit, Gareth Davies will step in. 

Gatland has urged North - who has made three previous starts for his country at centre - to deliver the goods. 

"Long term I think George is potentially an option in midfield. We've seen players in the past that have started their international careers on the wing, like Tana Umaga and Ma'a Nonu, and then moved into the midfield," he said. 

"It's not out of the realms of possibility George could end up doing that in his career, but we are lucky enough to have some talented midfielders already. 

"I think we'd all love to see him get back to the form he had in 2013. That was a while ago now and at the 2011 World Cup he was absolutely phenomenal. 

"Then someone else made the decision for him to leave Wales and to go up to Northampton. I think he learned a lot from that. He's made what he thinks is the best decision for him in terms of returning to Wales on a dual contract with the Ospreys and he will get looked after." 

South Africa have named an inexperienced XV of their own with just 159 caps between them. Of the match day 23, there are 13 with no previous experience of international rugby. 

Pieter-Steph du Toit is captain for Rassie Erasmus' first game in charge. 

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies and centre Jesse Kriel also start. 

Erasmus said: "As coaches we are tremendously excited about the prospect of seeing some of our best young players getting the opportunity to play at this level. 

"Wales have a very solid and effective kicking strategy and their cohesive forward and set-piece play are some of their main strong points. However, I do believe we have picked a match-day squad that will be able to compete very strongly."

Teams:

South Africa

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant

Wales

15 Hallam Amos, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 George North, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Ellis Jenkins (c), 6 Seb Davies, 5 Cory Hill, 4 Bradley Davies, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Nicky Smith

Substitutes: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Rhodri Jones, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Rhys Patchell/Gareth Davies, 23 Hadleigh Parkes

Read more on:    springboks  |  wales  |  rassie erasmus  |  warren gatland  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

'Siya was destined for greatness' - Rachel Kolisi

2018-06-01 06:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zidane confirms shock Real Madrid exit Serena keeps 'Black Panther' catsuit despite questions Skinstad tells Boks to 'smash' Welsh Big Bash clubs eager to fight for AB's signature Reaction to Zidane's Real Madrid exit
Departing SA coaches give SA Rugby grey hairs Bok team: Be excited, not concerned One-year countdown to Cricket World Cup begins Graeme Smith: AB is 'irreplaceable' Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 