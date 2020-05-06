NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Frans Steyn believes SA rugby's future lies in the north

2020-05-06 18:40
Frans Steyn (Gallo)
Frans Steyn (Gallo)
Related Links

Springbok veteran Frans Steyn believes South Africa's rugby future lies in the northern hemisphere.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

In the current uncertain financial times as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing debate of 'what's best' for SA rugby will no doubt continue to rage in the years ahead.

The southern hemisphere's governing body Sanzaar is contemplating its long-term future for Super Rugby and at the same time, the sport's governing body, World Rugby, is looking at pushing ahead with a global season under the promises of newly re-elected chairperson Bill Beaumont.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Rugby Pass website, Steyn said he saw merits in southern and northern hemisphere rugby, but believed South Africa would be better served in Europe.

"A lot of the time, decisions are made that are not best for South African rugby. If there are two New Zealand teams in the Super Rugby final I'd bet most of the TV audience for that game came from South Africa, but South Africa gets the least money," Steyn told the rugby specialist website.

The 32-year-old added that rugby enthusiasts should not be swayed by the supposed different playing styles.

"People can't say that northern hemisphere rugby is s***. I've been playing here for a while now and if they come to the north, it will be good for South Africa, and the rugby will be good, it will be tough every week. It will still be good if they stay in the south, but at the moment, we are losing players, we can't spend rand against pound, so it's definitely something to look at. I would go north."

Steyn, who won the World Cup with the Springboks in 2007 and 2019, recently returned to Bloemfontein and signed a two-year deal with the Cheetahs, starting on 1 July.

He was schooled at Grey College, represented Free State at junior levels before starting his professional career at the Sharks.

But Steyn knows a thing or two about northern hemisphere rugby, having played for French clubs Racing 92 (2009-2012) and Montpellier (2016-2020). In between his French stints, he was at the Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan (2014-2016).

The 67-Test veteran also had two spells at the Sharks - 2006-2009 and 2013-2014.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Read more on:    springboks  |  frans steyn  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Four Springboks crack nod for Super Rugby's 'Home Team of the Decade' Springbok hooker Marx among South Africans on repatriation flight stranded in Qatar Kings players paid, but alarm bells ringing GREAT DEBATE | Smit v Bismarck ... Who is the best Springbok hooker ever? Stormers: The unwanted 'truck-stop' for Trokkie
Kings players paid, but alarm bells ringing Outgoing Bok fitness guru Walters joins English club Tennis South Africa's bid to spearhead active sport in the country Rassie now key to succession in search for Bok consistency GREAT DEBATE | Smit v Bismarck ... Who is the best Springbok hooker ever?

Fixtures
Saturday, 04 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 11 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 18 July 2020
South Africa v Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 08 August 2020
South Africa v Argentina, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 15 August 2020
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Bicentenario 21:45
Saturday, 29 August 2020
Australia v South Africa, Optus Stadium 14:00
Vote

Debate rages! Who is the greatest ever Springbok hooker ... John Smit, Bismarck du Plessis or someone else perhaps?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 