Springboks

Former Wales skipper names 2 Boks in best-ever XV

2019-11-27 12:26
Bryan Habana (Gallo)
Cape Town - Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has named two Springboks in a side of 15 of the best internationals he has ever played against. 

The 31-year-old, who retired in 2018 with 79 Test caps to his name, included hooker Bismarck du Plessis and wing Bryan Habana in his side.

Warburton made the reveal in his new book, Open Side

Surprisingly, there was no room for the All Black duo of Dan Carter or Richie McCaw, with Ireland's Paul O'Connell named as Warburton's skipper. 

Sam Warburton's all-time XV of the best internationals he has faced:

15 Israel Folau (Australia), 14 Bryan Habana (South Africa), 13 Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland), 12 Ma’a Nonu (New Zealand), 11 Julian Savea (New Zealand), 10 Jonny Wilkinson (England), 9 Will Genia (Australia), 8 Kieran Read (New Zealand), 7 David Pocock (Australia), 6 Jerome Kaino (New Zealand), 5 Sam Whitelock (New Zealand), 4 Paul O’Connell (Ireland, captain), 3 Carl Hayman (New Zealand), 2 Bismarck du Plessis (South Africa), 1 Andrew Sheridan (England)

Substitutes: 16 Guilhem Guirado (France), 17 Cian Healy (Ireland), 18 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 19 Maro Itoje (England), 20 Richie McCaw (New Zealand), 21 Aaron Smith (New Zealand), 22 Dan Carter (New Zealand), 23 Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

