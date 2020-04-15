NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Former Springbok scrumhalf Paul Bayvel dies

2020-04-15 11:02
Paul Bayvel
Paul Bayvel (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Former Springbok scrumhalf Paul Bayvel has died at the age of 71.

Bayvel was earlier this year diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and Sport24 reported over the weekend that it had spread to his spine.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Bayvel had died.

Bayvel played 10 Tests for the Springboks between 1974 and 1976.

The highlight of his career was playing in all four Tests against the touring All Blacks of 1976, a series the Boks won 3-1.

The fleet-footed scrumhalf played his provincial rugby for Transvaal (now called the Lions) and he will go down as one of the finest scrumhalves produced by the province. Die-hard Lions fans will also fondly recall Bayvel's halfback partnership with legendary former flyhalf Gerald Bosch.

Former Springboks Kobus Wiese and Schalk Burger shared their condolences on social media after hearing of Bayvel's passing.

Read more on:    springboks  |  paul bayvel  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Sanzaar boss has radical plan to finish both Super Rugby, Rugby Championship Etzebeth, Bakkies make list of 'hardest rugby players who ever lived' Lions tour | Steyn primed to be Bok impact maestro Sanzaar honours Jantjies as SA's Super Rugby Player of Decade Jake's Bulls appointment backed by renowned coach and former Springbok
SA tennis coaches double-faulted in coronavirus lockdown Verreynne grateful for being eased into Proteas set-up Lions tour | Steyn primed to be Bok impact maestro 20 quickfire questions with ... Corne Krige Bolt goes viral with cheeky 'social distancing' Olympic photo

Fixtures
Saturday, 04 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 11 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 18 July 2020
South Africa v Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 08 August 2020
South Africa v Argentina, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 15 August 2020
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Bicentenario 21:45
Saturday, 29 August 2020
Australia v South Africa, Optus Stadium 14:00
Vote

Who should walk away the winner in the Team of the Year category at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 