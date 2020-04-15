Former Springbok scrumhalf Paul Bayvel dies

Former Springbok scrumhalf Paul Bayvel has died at the age of 71.

Bayvel was earlier this year diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and Sport24 reported over the weekend that it had spread to his spine.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Bayvel had died.

Bayvel played 10 Tests for the Springboks between 1974 and 1976.

The highlight of his career was playing in all four Tests against the touring All Blacks of 1976, a series the Boks won 3-1.

The fleet-footed scrumhalf played his provincial rugby for Transvaal (now called the Lions) and he will go down as one of the finest scrumhalves produced by the province. Die-hard Lions fans will also fondly recall Bayvel's halfback partnership with legendary former flyhalf Gerald Bosch.

Former Springboks Kobus Wiese and Schalk Burger shared their condolences on social media after hearing of Bayvel's passing.

Paul Bayvel has sadly passed away, a great loss, way to soon. May the Good Lord hold and comfort his family during this time?? Mooi loop Oom Paul?? — Kobus Wiese (@4KobusWiese) April 15, 2020