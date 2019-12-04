NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Former Springbok prop Ockie Oosthuizen dies

2019-12-04 08:22
Ockie Oosthuizen
Ockie Oosthuizen at his wine farm Molenvliet near Stellenbosch (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - Former Springbok prop Ockie Oosthuizen has passed away at the age of 64.

Oosthuizen had battled colon cancer for the past view months.

He made his Test debut against Ireland at Newlands in 1981 and went on to play nine Tests, with his final international coming against England at Ellis Park in 1984.

The burly former front-ranker was captain of Transvaal and also represented Western Transvaal and Northern Transvaal during his playing days.

He spent his final years living in Stellenbosch and owned the wine farm, Molenvliet.

Tributes have started to pour in on social media:

Read more on:    springboks  |  ockie oosthuizen  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
4 Boks crack nod for prestigious magazine's World XV SA prop causes a stir by lifting padding around goalposts CSA CEO Thabang Moroe apologises for latest 'mishap' WATCH | All Black trio give Brits rousing haka farewell Kok has no issues playing for SA Sevens Academy side
CSA CEO Thabang Moroe apologises for latest 'mishap' 4 Boks crack nod for prestigious magazine's World XV Kok has no issues playing for SA Sevens Academy side WATCH | All Black trio give Brits rousing haka farewell Rugby league star to join Super Rugby

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The Springboks' best player at the 2019 Rugby World Cup was:

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 