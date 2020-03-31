Former Springbok hooker in hot water after latest assault, racism charge

A criminal case has been opened against former Springbok hooker James Dalton.

READ | Dalton: 2021 British & Irish Lions tour will be a blockbuster

Dalton, 47, is accused of assaulting security guard Simphiwe Mntunani at the Harbour View building in Woodstock, Cape Town, last week.

Mntunani was reportedly assisted by EFF councillor Faranaaz Gaffoor, who said not only was this an assault case, but also one of racism after Dalton allegedly called Mntunani a 'f***ing black monkey'.

Mntunani has since opened a case at the Woodstock police station.

A video of the incident, in which Dalton also appears to head-butt Mntunani (see below), has been shared on multiple occasions on social media.

According to Monday's Cape Times, police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they were investigating a common assault case, but no arrests have yet been made.

It's not the first time Dalton has found himself in hot water.

In 2017 he was arrested in Sea Point and charged with assault, reckless or negligent driving, crimen injuria and resisting arrest, while in September of last year, footage emerged of him brawling with security outside a Sea Point restaurant.

Dalton played 43 Tests for the Springboks from 1994 to 2002.

Dalton was part of the initial Springbok 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, although he only played in two pool matches before he was suspended for the remainder of the tournament following the infamous brawl at the Boet Erasmus Stadium against Canada.

<br _moz_dirty="" />

A criminal case has been filed at Woodstock SAPS, today, against Former @Springboks player James Dalton. Dalton is believed to have assaulted a local security guard at Harbour View Building. EFF Cllr Faranaaz Gaffoor assisted the man, saying this also a racism case. @fergie_786 pic.twitter.com/53MtAMZMDe — Aishah Cassiem (@CassiemAishah) March 28, 2020

This morning I was at Woodstock SAPS in Cape Town assisting a security guard with registering a criminal case against an ex-springbok rugby player. This is also a racism case for the equality court . Security guard was assaulted and called a black monkey.#notoracism pic.twitter.com/YWXyaZFR9K — Faranaaz Gaffoor (@fergie_786) March 28, 2020