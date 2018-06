Former Springbok flank signs for Toulon

Cape Town - Former Springbok loose forward Jacques Potgieter has signed a two-year deal with French giants Toulon.

Potgieter, who earned his only three Test caps - against England and Argentina (twice) - back in 2012, has played previously for the EP Kings, the Bulls and Waratahs in Super Rugby and most recently the Munakata Sanix Blues in Japan.

Potgieter signed for the Sharks in 2016, but rejoined the Bulls after failing to make an appearance for the Durban side.

Potgieter, 32, took to Twitter to confirm his move.