NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers fired by Zimbabwe

2019-05-28 21:15
Peter de Villiers (Gallo)
Peter de Villiers (Gallo)
Related Links

Harare - Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has been fired by the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) for unauthorised absence from work.

READ: I warned Allister about SA Rugby - Peter de Villiers

According to the AP website, De Villiers was fired according to internal ZRU documents, but has indicated he will appeal his dismissal in a labour court.

The documents spell out how De Villiers failed to return to work in Zimbabwe after a vacation last year.

He was suspended and later fired following a disciplinary hearing.

De Villiers said the ZRU had “expelled” him for missing work while he was at his cancer-stricken daughter’s side, also claiming that his bosses had accused him of faking the fact that his daughter was ill.

De Villiers recently won the hearts of many when an image of him sleeping next to his daughter Odille Monk during her chemotherapy sessions was posted on social media.

De Villiers was hired by Zimbabwe on a two-year contract in February 2018 - for a reported R115 000 per month salary - with the aim of getting the country back to the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1991.

Not only did Zimbabwe fail to make the 2019 World Cup, they were nearly relegated from Africa’s top-tier competition.

De Villiers coached the Springboks between 2008 and 2011 and was the director of rugby at the University of the Western Cape between 2012 and 2015.

During his tenure as Springbok coach, De Villiers won five out of 11 Tests against the All Blacks - a better record than most Bok coaches in recent times.

Other notable achievements for De Villiers as Bok coach was a Tri-Nations win in 2009, as well as a series win over the British and Irish Lions that same year.

Read more on:    springboks  |  peter de villiers  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Steyn ruled out of Proteas' World Cup opener Kiwi scribe slams 'bonkers' SA TMO Marius Jonker KP chooses England over South Africa... again! Proteas: Amla all but picked for CWC opener against England The Oval: Proteas must find the love … fast
Rob Houwing: Marx, Coles resume scrap for global supremacy Kallis tags Proteas as CWC dark-horses Stormers have 'belief in the plan' - Fleck Local ref for Lions v Stormers, Jonker back in TMO booth Bulls bank on getting star Bok duo back soon

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 