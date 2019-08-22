Former skipper Whiteley gets behind Boks, Kolisi

Cape Town - Former Springbok captain Warren Whiteley has backed Siya Kolisi to skipper the national side at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The 31-year-old, who will miss the World Cup as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, told Netwerk24 that he believes Kolisi will form the loose trip alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen for the September 21 clash against the All Blacks in Yokohama.

Kolisi himself has been battling a knee injury and only made his return to the Bok set-up in this past weekend's 21-18 victory over Argentina at Loftus.

Whitely, who was named Allister Coetzee's Springbok captain in 2017, has backed Kolisi to be good to go by the time the World Cup gets underway.

"Siya was phenomenal against the Pumas," Whiteley said.

"He is coming back from an injury and we all need to remember how much pressure he is under as Springbok captain ... everyone is watching him and for him to do what he did (last weekend) was amazing."

Whiteley also backed the experience of Francois Louw to operate as the loose forward cover off the bench, while he was very optimistic about South Africa's chances in Japan.

"I think our chance are brilliant. We have the squad to go very far," he said.

The 31-man Springbok squad, meanwhile, will be announced on Monday at 15:00.