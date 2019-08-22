NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Former skipper Whiteley gets behind Boks, Kolisi

2019-08-22 08:43
Warren Whiteley (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok captain Warren Whiteley has backed Siya Kolisi to skipper the national side at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The 31-year-old, who will miss the World Cup as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, told Netwerk24 that he believes Kolisi will form the loose trip alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen for the September 21 clash against the All Blacks in Yokohama. 

Kolisi himself has been battling a knee injury and only made his return to the Bok set-up in this past weekend's 21-18 victory over Argentina at Loftus. 

Whitely, who was named Allister Coetzee's Springbok captain in 2017, has backed Kolisi to be good to go by the time the World Cup gets underway. 

"Siya was phenomenal against the Pumas," Whiteley said. 

"He is coming back from an injury and we all need to remember how much pressure he is under as Springbok captain ... everyone is watching him and for him to do what he did (last weekend) was amazing."

Whiteley also backed the experience of Francois Louw to operate as the loose forward cover off the bench, while he was very optimistic about South Africa's chances in Japan. 

"I think our chance are brilliant. We have the squad to go very far," he said. 

The 31-man Springbok squad, meanwhile, will be announced on Monday at 15:00. 

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks: Japan Test could be Kolbe wing-swap ‘trial’ Women to get gender-neutral Rugby World Cup from 2021 Rassie's win record blossoming at good time Coetzee on shattered World Cup dream: Time will heal wounds SA hockey's path to Olympics uncertain despite qualification
32 Boks in camp: Which player faces World Cup chop? WATCH | 2019 Rugby World Cup kicks off in 1 month Oosthuizen makes Tour Championship cut Bok squad riddle: Is it Kwagga v Rynhardt now? Former Aussie coach Lehmann joins Kirsten in The Hundred

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 