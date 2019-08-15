NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Former Bok skipper calls for refereeing consistency

2019-08-15 10:40
Jerome Garces (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers believes there will almost certainly be officiating controversy at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. 

Refereeing continues to be firmly in the international spotlight, with concerns over continued offsides defensive lines and infringements at the breakdown going unpunished central to the discussion. 

There are, across the spectrum, still many grey areas when it comes to officiating and over the course of the season there is seldom a weekend that passes without a refereeing talking point. 

The history of the World Cup is also drenched in controversy. 

In 2015, South African Craig Joubert's role in the quarter-final between Australia and Scotland was highly-publicised when he awarded the Wallabies a late penalty for accidental offsides that won them the game. 

In 2011, Bryce Lawrence blew the Springboks out of the game in their quarter-final against Australia in a refereeing performance that is still spoken about to this day. 

In 2007, the TMO referral of England wing Mark Cueto's disallowed try against the Boks in the World Cup final would be replayed countless times in the years to come, with opinion still divided on whether it should have been given as a try. 

Also at that 2007 tournament, Wayne Barnes allowed a late French try that saw them knock New Zealand out of the World Cup, only for replays to show that it should have been called a forward pass.

Now, as the 2019 showpiece draws nearer, refereeing is central once more. 

De Villiers, speaking at a Laureus Sport for Good breakfast at the Southern Sun in Cape Town on Wednesday, says it is inevitable that there will be drama in Japan. 

"There will be controversy, purely because of the human factor," he said.

"Decisions will be made ... and sometimes decisions get made that we don't really understand.

"I think all that we can ask for as spectators and players is that we see consistency throughout.

"The problem comes in when one guy officiates differently to the other and when you get blown up for one thing the one day, and then the opposing team does the same the next day and it doesn't happen.

"We've got to understand the human factor of it as well. They will make mistakes in the same way that players will make mistakes. Hopefully they aren't mistakes that will cause one team to win that didn't really deserve to win.

"It's unfortunately the nature of the game and hopefully we get the rub of the green this time around."

The Boks play defending champions New Zealand in Yokohama on September 21 in their tournament opener and Frenchman Jerome Garces will oversee that clash. 

 

Read more on:    springboks  |  rwc 2019  |  jean de villiers  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Schalk Brits to lead Springboks into battle against Argentina These Boks are Rassie’s ‘BaaBaas’ … minus revelry! Bok shock as attack consultant Swys quits Bok legends: Swys 'setback' provides new opportunity Big names dumped as All Blacks seek salvation in 'must-win' Test
Bok legends: Swys 'setback' provides new opportunity Steyn 'not medically cleared' for Indian tour - Cricket SA Harding, Frittelli need win to qualify for Presidents Cup Bok call-ups force WP to change for Griquas Boks get English ref, Peyper in charge of Bledisloe decider

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 