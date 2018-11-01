NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Former Bok skipper apologises after horror tackle ... in 2002!

2018-11-01 12:47
Sport24 columnist Corne Krige (File)
Cape Town - Former Springbok captain Corne Krige has apologised to former England scrumhalf Matt Dawson some 16 years after a horror tackle at Twickenham.

The incident in question happened in 2002 when the Boks were on their way to an infamous 53-3 hammering at the hands of their hosts. 

With the Boks back at the same venue this weekend, video footage of Krige's hit on Dawson found itself doing the rounds on social media once again. 

This time, Dawson spoke out on the incident.

"I’d love to say I remember it well but he knocked me in to the next day," Dawson wrote on Twitter.

"I played on for 10/15 mins calling all my club moves... unfortunately I do fear there’ll be plenty of consequences in the long term for me."

Krige, having obviously seen Dawson's tweet, replied and apologised.  

"I have apologised many times and on many platforms Matt but never to you directly," Krige wrote.

"My sincere apologies. I was and am ashamed of my behaviour that day. Hope my kids never see the video. DM me your number would love to stay in touch?"

