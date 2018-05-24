NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Former Bok prop Lood Muller passes away

2018-05-24 16:31
Lood Muller
Lood Muller (Twitter)
Cape Town - Former Springbok prop Lood Muller has been killed after being involved in a motor vehicle accident near Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, earlier this week.

He was 58.

Muller played two Tests - against New Zealand in Cape Town and Australia in Johannesburg - in August 1992.

"One of the first games I ever commentated on for SuperSport was at King's Park," renowned rugby commentator Andy Capostagno wrote on Facebook.

"John Robbie was alongside me and there was a lineout on halfway. The director cut to a closeup of Lood just as John Allan was shouting the lineout call. Reacting to the closeup, John said, 'Lood Muller', and Lood responded, right on cue, 'What?', to which John's reaction was to shout into the microphone, 'Lood Muller!' RIP."

Captained by flyhalf Naas Botha, Muller shared a powerful scrum with fellow front-rankers Uli Schmitt and Johan Styger, locks Adri Geldenhuys and Adolf Malan and loose forwards Wahl Bartmann, Ian MacDonald and Jannie Breedt against the All Blacks.

Heinrich Rodgers replaced Styger for the clash against the Wallabies.

South Africa lost both matches - the first 24-27 and the second 3-26.

The team also featured scrumhalf Robert du Preez, who is currently head coach of the Sharks - the KwaZulu-Natal franchise.

Muller was capped by the same province 90 times, after a successful debut in 1989.

lood muller
