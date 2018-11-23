Former Bok pivot has high praise for Pollard

Cape Town - Former Springbok flyhalf Gerald Bosch says Handre Pollard is the right man to take the team forward.

“The best teams in the world, and you can go back to the record books, are built around the No 9 and No 10. Everything happens around them. Let me tell you, South Africa has a very good flyhalf. The scrumhalf (Faf de Klerk) isn’t bad but Pollard is a very good player,” Bosch told Netwerk24.

The 69-year-old Bosch, who played nine Tests for the Springboks between 1974 and 1976, saw some of his former team-mates for the first time in nearly two decades at the Ellis Park rugby museum on Thursday.



Bosch has been living in Brisbane, Australia for the last 20 years and is visiting South Africa with his wife for the first time since 2001.

A function was organised for Bosch at the Ellis Park museum, where he met up with former team-mates like Gerrie Germishuys, Kevin de Klerk, Johan “Pottie” Strauss and Richard Prentis.



He added that under Rassie Erasmus’ guidance the Springboks will return to being one of the top three teams in world rugby.



“You build your team around these guys (flyhalves) and that is why the Boks are doing well. The Wallabies don’t have a good flyhalf and that is why they’re struggling. The All Blacks have so many good flyhalves and that is why they are so good.”



Bosch, who gained international recognition for his deadly boot and his 'around-the-corner' kicking style, retired from rugby in 1978 and is still the Golden Lions’ top points-scorer.



He scored 89 points in nine Tests for the Boks and the highlight of his international career was playing in the 3-1 home series victory over the All Blacks in 1976.