NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Farrell off the hook after controversial hit

2018-11-04 20:47
Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell (Gallo Images)
Related Links

London - Owen Farrell is available to lead England against world champions New Zealand next weekend after it was announced he would face no disciplinary action for a controversial tackle in the closing seconds of a tense 12-11 win over South Africa.

WATCH: Owen Farrell 'tackle' - fair or foul?

Farrell had kicked an England side missing several senior players into a one-point lead with his third successful penalty seven minutes from time at Twickenham on Saturday.

But there was drama right at the end when, with 80 minutes on the clock, referee Angus Gardner consulted the television match official to see if flyhalf Farrell had committed an illegal 'no-arms' tackle on Springbok replacement Andre Esterhuizen.

The Australian official could have awarded South Africa a penalty which, had it gone over, would have seen the visitors snatch victory in the opening match of their European tour.

But Gardner, despite World Rugby's current crackdown on dangerous play, eventually decided against penalising Farrell's challenge, even though it appeared the England co-captain was leading with his shoulder.

Citing commissioner Keith Brown had 24 hours from Saturday's final whistle to decide if the challenge had warranted a red card, a move that would have led to a disciplinary hearing.

But a World Rugby spokesperson told AFP via telephone on Sunday that England co-captain Farrell would not face disciplinary action.

Most pundits agreed that Farrell's challenge was a yellow-card offence at worst, although plenty of observers felt Gardner should have awarded the Springboks a penalty at the very least.

"It's hard to keep your arms round when someone's running that hard but thankfully there was a bit of common sense," Farrell told Sky Sports soon after full-time on Saturday.

Meanwhile England coach Eddie Jones was in sarcastic mood when asked during his post-match press conference about the possibility of being without Farrell for the November 10 clash against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

"You can get cited for something you did at a party when you were 15, anything could happen," he said.

"I've got no idea what can happen," added the Australian ahead of what will be England's first match against New Zealand in four years.

Frustrated Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was left to bemoan Farrell's challenge, saying acidly: "If it was all legal - and I didn't have a good look at the replay - we should start tackling like that."

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  all blacks  |  owen farrell  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: PRO14

2018-11-04 18:45

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Owen Farrell 'tackle' - fair or foul? Bok ratings: (Over)thrown away! 3 things learned from England v South Africa Farrell still in limbo over Twickenham tackle Defiant Eddie Jones backs Farrell to avoid citing
WRAP: November Tests - Weekend 1 WRAP: Telkom Knockout quarter-finals WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PRO14 Kagiso Rabada chats to Sport24

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 