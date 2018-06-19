NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Fan dies in parking lot after watching Boks beat England

2018-06-19 12:03
Barney Venter (Photo: Facebook)
Cape Town - A rugby fan who watched the Springboks beat England in Bloemfontein last Saturday died a few hours later after an alleged freak accident.

According to Netwerk24, avid rugby fan Barney Venter (57) died on Saturday night in a hotel parking lot in Bloemfontein.

The Afrikaans website reported Venter lost his balance while getting out of a car, before slipping and hitting his head.

It is believed he also broke his neck.

The report stated that Venter was with a work colleague, Christo Terblanche, when the incident occurred.

Terblanche reportedly got out of the car, but turned around when he realised Venter was not with him.

Walking back to the car, he found Venter lying on his back, already dead.

A criminal investigation has been opened. Terblanche could not be reached for comment.

The Springboks won the Test 23-12 to claim an unassailable 2-0 series lead heading into this Saturday’s final Test in Cape Town.

