NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Faf explains why he's now a better bet for Boks

2018-06-06 07:01
Faf de Klerk (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk says he has improved tactically as a player since moving to English club Sale Sharks in 2017.

De Klerk is expected to start at scrumhalf for the Springboks in Saturday’s first Test against England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

It will be his first Test since 2016 - a year in which De Klerk earned all 11 of his Test caps.

It was a horror season for the Boks and De Klerk was one of the casualties as he was left out of the Springbok squad for the entire 2017 season.

His game management came under the spotlight but the decision to move from the Lions to Sale has reaped rewards, De Klerk feels.

The 26-year-old addressed reporters in Johannesburg on Tuesday where he said he had become a more rounded player in England.

“The move to Sale has really paid off in the sense that I’ve added a lot more to my game,” De Klerk said.

At the Lions, De Klerk was renowned for his running game but he believes his tactical kicking has improved markedly in England.

“I learned a lot overseas, that is when to kick and when to run. Perhaps in the past, I was too balls-to-the-wall in terms of wanting to attack,” he said.

“I was given a lot of responsibility in terms of game management. They (Sale) relied on me to make the exit kicks.”

De Klerk’s impressive form at Sale saw him awarded the club’s Player of the Year award for the 2017/18 season, while he was also voted as the Fans Player of the Season.

He was also named in the Premiership 'Team of the Year', alongside fellow Springbok Willie le Roux.

Read more on:    springboks  |  faf de klerk  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

It about using the opportunity says Blitzbok Stedman Gans

2018-06-05 22:09

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie: Only 2 of the Bok newbies stood out Vermeulen: Different Bok vibe this time around Rassie: Rob du Preez 'feels guilty' after Wales loss Minus Bissie, Bok tight 5 looks suspect England's Durban base surprises Rassie
Anderson’s implosion barely believable Proteas star Miller returns to Dolphins Rassie: Rob du Preez 'feels guilty' after Wales loss Steenkamp breaks 21-year-old SA 100m hurdles record Burmester qualifies for US Open

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Tunisia keeper fakes injury to help players break Ramadan fast
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 