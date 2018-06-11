NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Faf credits Pollard after inspired Bok showing

2018-06-11 14:26
Faf de Klerk (File)
Faf de Klerk (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has credited flyhalf Handre Pollard following his man-of-the-match performance on Saturday.

De Klerk had easily his best game in a Bok jersey to date as he sparked the Bok revival after they found themselves 24-3 down after 20 minutes. 

READ: Kolisi's message to Boks after horror start

De Klerk was everywhere on both defence and attack while his distribution was crisp and quick throughout the match. 

But, speaking after the Test, De Klerk said it helped sharing the field with Boks like Pollard who had been around the block.

"Playing with experienced guys and having Handre Pollard out there, just getting the calls a bit earlier, makes it easier for a player," De Klerk said. 

The 26-year-old has been in sublime form this season with the Sale Sharks in England. 

"I don't think my play has changed much ... I think my game management is a better," he said.

"There's a little bit of experience gained from overseas and I had a bit more confidence and calmness. It was by no means a complete performance and there is still a lot to work on."

On the turnaround, De Klerk said it was important for the Boks to find their feet and realise exactly what they were capable of.

"The team just suddenly realised how we want to play and what we are able to do," he said.

"The guys were running over guys, hitting guys back, the wings were running, stepping and scoring tries.

"For me, it's just exciting for the team to see what we're capable of and hopefully we can just build on that and become a better side."

Read more on:    springboks  |  faf de klerk  |  johannesburg  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Former Bulls flyhalf signs for Cheetahs

2018-06-11 13:55

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi's message to the Boks after horror start Rassie cuts Bok squad ahead of Bloem Test Rassie shocks with call-up for retired Brits Bok ratings: ‘Inbound’ boys sparkle! 5 talking points: Springboks v England, 1st Test
Boks: Frail turns fab at the back! Boks stay 7th in rankings despite England win Nadal joins '$100m club' after French Open win Who will be SWC 2018's Golden Boot winner? SA's Powell scoops Coach of the Series award

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

With the Springboks 1-0 up in their three-Test series against England, how do see the remaining Tests panning out?

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago today: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 