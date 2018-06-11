Faf credits Pollard after inspired Bok showing

Cape Town - Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has credited flyhalf Handre Pollard following his man-of-the-match performance on Saturday.

De Klerk had easily his best game in a Bok jersey to date as he sparked the Bok revival after they found themselves 24-3 down after 20 minutes.

De Klerk was everywhere on both defence and attack while his distribution was crisp and quick throughout the match.

But, speaking after the Test, De Klerk said it helped sharing the field with Boks like Pollard who had been around the block.

"Playing with experienced guys and having Handre Pollard out there, just getting the calls a bit earlier, makes it easier for a player," De Klerk said.

The 26-year-old has been in sublime form this season with the Sale Sharks in England.

"I don't think my play has changed much ... I think my game management is a better," he said.

"There's a little bit of experience gained from overseas and I had a bit more confidence and calmness. It was by no means a complete performance and there is still a lot to work on."

On the turnaround, De Klerk said it was important for the Boks to find their feet and realise exactly what they were capable of.

"The team just suddenly realised how we want to play and what we are able to do," he said.

"The guys were running over guys, hitting guys back, the wings were running, stepping and scoring tries.

"For me, it's just exciting for the team to see what we're capable of and hopefully we can just build on that and become a better side."